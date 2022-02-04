Ukraine and Russia dispute over Crimea gold reaches next level

The border between Russia and Ukraine runs across fields, through forests and the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. Since the end of January, it also runs across the desks of the judges at the Dutch Supreme Court in The Hague looking into a legal tug-of-war about the Crimea gold, which has been going on for eight years, and has now ended up at the highest court in the Netherlands.

This somewhat misleading name has been used by the media for a collection of valuable archaeological artifacts — just shy of a quarter of the 432 objects are actually made of gold — presented as part of a 2013/2104 exhibition entitled "Crimea: Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea" first shown in Bonn and then at the Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam.

These objects are also part of the contested collections

The exhibition was meant to show how the cultures of ancient civilizations on the Crimean peninsula meshed — the Greeks on the one hand and the nomadic steppe peoples on the other.

The artifacts included ancient Greek vessels and sculptures, filigree brooches and jewels, but also Scythian weapons, funeral masks and helmets as well as valuable Chinese lacquer boxes from the Han Dynasty. The peninsula was a melting pot of oriental and occidental cultures.

Historic treasures held hostage by politics

The public enjoyed the unique project and more than 50,000 visitors flocked to the show. At that time however, the world also saw the fall of the pro-Russian government in Ukraine in February 2014 and the subsequent annexation of the Crimean peninsula by Russia.

The Allard Pierson Museum faced a dilemma — five museums had loaned objects for the exhibition. The Museum of National History in Kyiv had loaned 19 Scythian gold artifacts, which were easy to return.

This Skythian helmet was returned to the museum in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv

But the remaining 413 objects came from Crimea's four most important museums in Bakhchisaray (215), Kerch (39), Khersones (27) and Simferopol (132). These museums were sudddenly in a region annexed by the Russian Federation, now called the Republic of Crimea.

Legal dispute

A legal marathon unfolded over the following eight years. The four Crimean museums took legal action to force the Dutch museum to return the trove of artifacts but de facto, it was a legal battle that pitted Ukraine against Russia.

In the first instance, the ancient treasures were awarded to Ukraine. In the second instance, the Crimean museums were granted a victory, but the opposing side doubted the neutrality of the Dutch judge Duco Oranje, who at the time worked as a lawyer for a major Russian company, and had him removed.

In October 2021, a verdict was handed down in Ukraine's favor, causing a small storm of national enthusiasm, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeting after the ruling, "We always take back what is ours. First we'll get the Scythian gold and then Crimea."

Valentina Mordvintseva

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, spoke of "clear theft" and assured the head of the Crimean Republic, Sergei Aksyonov, of his support. At the end of January, the Russian side filed an appeal. It may be months or even years before the highest national court in the Netherlands reaches a decision, which will certainly not be easy.

'There is no good solution'

Valentina Mordvintseva, the expert at the Crimean Archaeological Institute initiated who curated the exhibition ten years ago, is eagerly awaiting a final decision. She is, she says, "somehow guilty of the whole mess."

Back in the late 1990s, she and her then-husband, archaeologist Yuri Zaycev, discovered wooden remains in the tombs of Ust-Alma near Bakhchisaray, a necropolis of the Scythian elite from the second century B.C, she recalls. The scientists identified what at first looked like a pile of organic waste as ancient Chinese boxes — the first time lacquered art objects were discovered that far west, which was sensational.

Finding this laquered box triggered the idea of an exhibition

With no funds for the restoration and storage of the precious finds, Mordvintseva stashed the antique wooden remains in her refrigerator and started international fundraising. A Japanese foundation agreed to finance the restoration, German colleagues helped organize an exhibition in Bonn, a second show was scheduled in Amsterdam to split the costs. "From the profit that the exhibition would have brought in, we had to finance the air-conditioned showcases for the storage of the cases," Mordvintseva told DW.

Her main interest was presenting the Chinese boxes to international experts, she said — but who would be interested in decaying wood outside a small group of specialists? In order to get more artifacts to draw the public — like objects made of gold — for the exhibition, Mordvintseva approached the five museum directors. Her research area on the Crimean peninsula was annexed, too, of course.

Crimean gold on tour?

"There is no good solution to this story," said Mordvintseva, who now teaches ancient history at the Moscow School of Economics. Returning the objects to Russia would be "perceived by the people of Ukraine as a betrayal of their national interests," she argued, adding she understands that sentiment as part of her family lives in Ukraine.

Rob Meijer, the Crimean museums' lawyer, speaking to reporters after the October 2021 ruling

In an ideal world, however, according to the scientist, the objects "belong where they were found" — the museums in Crimea. In a guest article for the independent paper Novaja Gazeta she described further disadvantages of a return to Kyiv: The objects would be "torn from their context," she wrote, because all other objects found as well as the documentation of the excavations are stored in the Crimean museums, which also have the greatest research competence.

"Perhaps an open-ended traveling exhibition would be a solution," said the archaeologist — a show that would tour the world until the dispute between Russia and Ukraine is settled. That, Mordvintseva admits, would likely take a while. And no one has asked her opinion in years, neither in Russia nor in Ukraine, or the Netherlands.

This article was originally written in German.