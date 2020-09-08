 Ukraine - A Cultural Melting Pot | Euromaxx - Lifestyle in Europe | DW | 25.02.2022

Euromaxx

Ukraine - A Cultural Melting Pot

Ukraine is the second largest country in Europe, and incredibly diverse. We look back at our trips to the country - from Odessa via Chernivtsi to Kyiv, which hosted the ESC in 2017.

Also on Euromaxx:

 

Europäische Kulturhauptstadt 2022 l Esch-sur-Alezette - Logo

A European Capital of Culture: Esch-sur-Alzette in Luxembourg

The Esch-sur-Alzette region is like Europe in miniature – immigrants from 120 nations with many languages and cultures have been shaping the border regions of Luxembourg, France, and Belgium for over 150 years.

 

Schönheitswettbewerb | Miss Germany 2022 | Domitila Barros

The Female Celebration: 2022 Miss Germany Pageant

Germany’s oldest and foremost beauty pageant is exploring new paths: the women who made it to the final did it with support and dedication to social justice, diversity or environmental commitment instead of looks. 

 

Euromaxx Pfeifenmuseum, St. Claude

Saint-Claude, Capital of Tobacco Pipes

The small French town of Saint-Claude is considered the pipe capital of Europe. It is also home to the pipe maker Sébastien Beaud. He continues the town’s centuries-old craft tradition.
 

euromaxx 04. 05.09.2020 KW 36

The Secret of the Wiener Schnitzel

People the world over dine on schnitzel in every conceivable variation. But what defines the original Wiener schnitzel? Our series "Food Secrets" reveals how to cook a real Wiener schnitzel.

 

 

 

