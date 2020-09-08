Ukraine - A Cultural Melting Pot



A European Capital of Culture: Esch-sur-Alzette in Luxembourg

The Esch-sur-Alzette region is like Europe in miniature – immigrants from 120 nations with many languages and cultures have been shaping the border regions of Luxembourg, France, and Belgium for over 150 years.

The Female Celebration: 2022 Miss Germany Pageant

Germany’s oldest and foremost beauty pageant is exploring new paths: the women who made it to the final did it with support and dedication to social justice, diversity or environmental commitment instead of looks.

Saint-Claude, Capital of Tobacco Pipes

The small French town of Saint-Claude is considered the pipe capital of Europe. It is also home to the pipe maker Sébastien Beaud. He continues the town’s centuries-old craft tradition.



The Secret of the Wiener Schnitzel

People the world over dine on schnitzel in every conceivable variation. But what defines the original Wiener schnitzel? Our series "Food Secrets" reveals how to cook a real Wiener schnitzel.

