Ukraine - A Cultural Melting Pot

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Ukraine is the second largest country in Europe, and incredibly diverse. We look back at our trips to the country - from Odessa via Chernivtsi to Kyiv, which hosted the ESC in 2017.
Also on Euromaxx:
A European Capital of Culture: Esch-sur-Alzette in Luxembourg
The Esch-sur-Alzette region is like Europe in miniature – immigrants from 120 nations with many languages and cultures have been shaping the border regions of Luxembourg, France, and Belgium for over 150 years.
The Female Celebration: 2022 Miss Germany Pageant
Germany’s oldest and foremost beauty pageant is exploring new paths: the women who made it to the final did it with support and dedication to social justice, diversity or environmental commitment instead of looks.
Saint-Claude, Capital of Tobacco Pipes
The small French town of Saint-Claude is considered the pipe capital of Europe. It is also home to the pipe maker Sébastien Beaud. He continues the town’s centuries-old craft tradition.
The Secret of the Wiener Schnitzel
People the world over dine on schnitzel in every conceivable variation. But what defines the original Wiener schnitzel? Our series "Food Secrets" reveals how to cook a real Wiener schnitzel.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 26.02.2022 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 27.02.2022 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 27.02.2022 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 27.02.2022 – 17:30 UTC
MON 28.02.2022 – 00:02 UTC
MON 28.02.2022 – 10:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
SUN 27.02.2022 – 06:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3