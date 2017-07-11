Ukraine: 40-mile Russian convoy threatens Kyiv — live updates

A convoy of Russian tanks, trucks, and artillery is edging toward Kyiv

Russian artillery kills 70 Ukrainian troops in Okhtyrka

The UN has confirmed the deaths of 102 civilians, including seven children

This article was last updated at 06:39 UTC/GMT.

UK Ministry of Defense: Russian advance on Kyiv made 'little progress'

Britain's ministry of defense said in a Tuesday intelligence update that the Russian advance on Kyiv had made "little progress" over the past 24 hours.

The ministry cited "logistical difficulties" as the reason for the lack of progress made by Russian forces.

According to the update, Russian forces have "increased their use of artillery" north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and in the vicinities of the northeastern city of Kharkiv and northern city of Chernihiv.

The ministry added that "Russia has failed to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine", prompting it to engage in night operations as a way to reduce losses.

Turkey's Erdagon speaks with Belarus' Lukashenko

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said early on Tuesday that he had spoken with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko over the phone.

Erdogan and Lukashenko discussed cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine, Erdogan's office said.

Erdogan's office told Lukashenko that Turkey will continue to make efforts to stop the war.

Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey would not abandon its ties with Russia or Ukraine. He added that Ankara would implement provisions of an international pact which allow Turkey to block the passage of warships through straits in Turkish waters leading to the Black Sea.

Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits. On Sunday, Turkey called Russia's invasion a war, allowing it to invoke the convention and block the straits to warships.

Turkey had previously offered to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, two countries with which it shares maritime borders.

70 Ukrainian troops killed in Okhtyrka

More than 70 Ukrainian troops were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook.

Okhtyrka is located between Kyiv and Kharkiv in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, which borders Russia.

Zhyvytskyy also posted photographs showing the charred shell of a four-story building and rescuers searching rubble.

Mastercard blocks financial institutions

Mastercard Inc. said late on Monday that it had blocked multiple financial institutions from its payment network as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia.

Mastercard said in a statement that it would continue to work with regulators in the coming days. The company also promised to contribute $2 million (€1.8 million) for humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

Visa also said in a statement that it was taking action to ensure compliance with sanctions.

Watch video 01:32 Markets react to Russia sanctions

Hollywood companies 'pause' releases in Russia

US Film company Warner Bros said it will be halting the release of "The Batman" in Russia.

A spokesman for the studio said it was due to the "humanitarian crisis in Ukraine."

On Monday, Walt Disney Co. said it was "pausing" the release of films in Russia, citing the "unprovoked invasion" as the reason.

Sony followed suit, saying it would delay its release of the comic book film "Morbius'' in Russia.

Australia commits millions in ammo and hardware

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has provided more detail on the plan to provide Ukraine with funds.

Canberra has committed $50 million (€44.6 million) to provide both lethal and non-lethal defensive support to Kyiv. Morrison said most of the support "will be in the lethal category."

Convoy of military vehicles longer than initially thought

A massive Russian military convoy consisting of hundreds of tanks, trucks, towed artillery pieces and support vehicles has been pictured slowly making its way toward Kyiv.

Satellite images provided by the US company Maxar Technologies show the convoy spanning a distance of about 40 miles (65 kilometers). The Ukrainian news agency UNIAN also reported the same length early on Tuesday.

The convoy, which is longer than previously thought, is inching slowly toward the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital.

Up until now, Ukrainian forces have managed to slow the Russian invasion, but it is unclear just how long they will be to fend off the Russian push for the capital.

UN confirms more than 100 civilian casualties

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has confirmed the deaths of 102 civilians, including seven children, since the Russian invasion began on Thursday. Hundreds more had been injured, and the figures provided were likely to be undercounted.

Residents of Kyiv who have remained in the city have hunkered down in the subway stations.

Watch video 01:58 UN holds emergency meeting on Ukraine

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Monday

Russia and Ukraine broke off peace talks Monday, which were held on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. A follow-on round will take place in the coming days.

Ukraine had demanded an immediate Russian cease-fire and troop withdrawal as its delegation arrived in Belarus for talks with Russian negotiators.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a formal request for his country to join the European Union as EU leaders said they might discuss the possibility of Ukraine joining the 27-nation bloc at an informal summit in March.

The UN said that more than 500,000 people had fled the country and were seeking safety in neighboring countries.

The US ordered 12 members of Russia's diplomatic mission to the United Nations in New York to be expelled, mandating their departures by March 7, said Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya.

Sanctions have taken a toll on Russia's economy, with the Central Bank announcing that it will raise its key interest rate to an unprecedented 20%, up from 9.5%, in the face of new sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian ruble plunged almost 30% against the dollar.

On Monday, hundreds of anti-war protesters were arrested in both Russia and Belarus, according to human rights watchdogs.

kb/jsi (AP, Reuters, dpa AFP)