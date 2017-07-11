UK: 'World's biggest rabbit' stolen from home

Who has seen Darius? He is 129 centimeters long, weighs about 20 kilograms. He also likes carrots, has long ears and is the world’s longest rabbit.



Police have said the animal was stolen from his owner's garden enclosure on Sunday night. Investigators in the village of Stoulton are hoping for clues.

On Monday, West Mercia Police asked the public for “information following the theft of an award-winning rabbit from its home."

The looming question — the number of suspects — was not addresed, as details of the investigation remain undisclosed.

The continental giant rabbit is recognised by Guinness World Records as being the longest alive at 4ft 3in (129cm).

His owner, Annette Edwards, took things into her own hands and offered a £1,000 (€1,155) reward on Twitter. She wrote Darius was now too old to breed and pleaded for the thieves to bring him back.





Edwards breeds world records

The 68-year-old owns seven other rabbits. After she retired from modelling in 2004, she took up dog and rabbit breeding.

With her "award-winning-rabbit" still missing, Edwards may find comfort in her other award-winning-bunnies. Like Daisy May.

Darius’ offspring hopped into the Guinness Book of Records — for having the longest tail in the world. She might even outgrow her dad, as Edwards told the Sun:

"She’s a really big girl, about 3ft 8in in length, and weighs two-and-a-half stone. She’s actually bigger than our dog, a Cavalier King Charles."

Mysterious death on US-flight

Two years ago Annette was left devastated after one of her rabbits mysteriously died while on a flight to the US.

Three-foot Simon, who was set to take over dad Darius’ crown as the world’s biggest bunny, perished in the cargo section of a United Airlines Boeing 767 after leaving Heathrow for a new celebrity owner.

Continental Giants, which cost £5,000 a year to keep, date back to the 16th century, when they were bred for meat and fur.