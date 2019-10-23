 UK truck victims were Chinese: reports | News | DW | 24.10.2019

News

UK truck victims were Chinese: reports

Multiple British media outlets are reporting that the 39 people found dead in a truck were Chinese nationals. The revelation comes after two buildings were raided in Northern Ireland.

Police are seen at the scene where bodies were discovered in a lorry container, in Grays, Essex,

The 39 people found dead inside a refrigerated truck in southeastern England were Chinese nationals, according to British media reports.

Police have yet to confirm the reports from the BBC, Sky News and ITV.

Emergency workers found the bodies of 38 adults and one teenager inside a truck container at an industrial estate in Essex on Wednesday morning.

The alleged driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, was arrested on suspicion of murder after allegdly abandoning the truck in Grays, about 32 kilometers (20 miles) east of the British capital. 

Police have reportedly raided two residences in Northern Ireland as part of the investigation.

More to come...

aw/rt (AP, Reuters)

