 UK travel giant Thomas Cook collapses, cancels all bookings | News | DW | 23.09.2019

News

UK travel giant Thomas Cook collapses, cancels all bookings

The world's oldest travel agency has ceased trading. The UK government has stated it has plans "in place" to rescue stranded holidaymakers, while Germany will allow insurance companies to take charge.

A Thomas Cook plain pictured on an airport tarmac (picture-alliance/dpa/TT NYHETSBYRÅN/J. Nilsson)

Thomas Cook collapsed Monday, leaving hundreds of thousands of people stranded around the globe.

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority said the world's oldest travel agency had now ceased trading after 178 years in business, as frantic efforts began to repatriate holidaymakers.

"Due to the significant scale of the situation, some disruption is inevitable, but the Civil Aviation Authority will endeavor to get people home as close as possible to their planned dates," the authority said in a statement.

"Thomas Cook has ceased trading so all Thomas Cook flights are now canceled," it added.

Last minute talks founder

The company's chief executive apologized, adding that all attempts were made to avoid liquidation. The operator had been looking for €200 million ($250 million) from investors to save it from insolvency. 

Peter Fankhauser said: "We have worked exhaustively in the past few days to resolve the outstanding issues on an agreement to secure Thomas Cook's future. Although a deal had been largely agreed, an additional facility requested in the last few days of negotiations presented a challenge that ultimately proved insurmountable."

He added: "It is a matter of profound regret to me and the rest of the board that we were not successful. I would like to apologize to our millions of customers, and thousands of employees, suppliers and partners."

Plans to rescue stranded holidaymakers

Some 600,000 people, including 150,000 from Britain, were estimated to be currently on holiday with Thomas Cook.

The UK government and the aviation regulator had drawn up a plan to use other airlines to bring Britons home.

In Germany, one of Thomas Cook's biggest markets, insurance companies will help repatriate customers, according to an official.

German charter airline Condor, which comes under the insolvent travel operator's umbrella, has applied for a bridging loan from the government. The carrier also said that, for now, flights will remain operational.

jsi/se (Reuters, dpa, AFP, AP)

