UK travel firm Thomas Cook forced into liquidation

Thomas Cook collapsed Monday, leaving hundreds of thousands of people stranded around the globe.

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority said the world's oldest travel agency had now ceased trading as frantic efforts began to repatriate holidaymakers.

"Due to the significant scale of the situation, some disruption is inevitable, but the Civil Aviation Authority will endeavor to get people home as close as possible to their planned dates," it said in a statement.

"Thomas Cook has ceased trading so all Thomas Cook flights are now cancelled," it added.

Last minute talks flounder

The company's chief executive apologized in a statement, adding that all attempts were made to avoid liquidation. The operator had been looking for €200 million ($250 million) from investors to save it from insolvency.

Peter Fankhauser said: "We have worked exhaustively in the past few days to resolve the outstanding issues on an agreement to secure Thomas Cook’s future for its employees, customers and suppliers. Although a deal had been largely agreed, an additional facility requested in the last few days of negotiations presented a challenge that ultimately proved insurmountable."

He added: "It is a matter of profound regret to me and the rest of the board that we were not successful. I would like to apologize to our millions of customers, and thousands of employees, suppliers and partners."

Plans to rescue stranded holidaymakers

Some 600,000 people, including 160,000 from Britain, were estimated to be currently on holiday with Thomas Cook, a 178 year-old enterprise.

The UK government and the aviation regulator had drawn up a plan to use other airlines to bring Britons home.

In Germany, one of Thomas Cook's biggest markets, insurance companies will help repatriate customers, according to an official.

jsi/se (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

