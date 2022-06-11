UK trade plans over Northern Ireland anger EU

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The UK laid out unilateral changes to the protocol governing trade in post-Brexit Northern Ireland in parliament. New legislation would override Britain's EU withdrawal treaty.
A controversial plan by the British government to fly asylum-seekers from the UK to Rwanda is set to go ahead after a court rejected a last-minute appeal.
Spacey is expected to appear before a London court on Thursday, according to British authorities.
A challenge to the UK's new policy to deter asylum-seeker arrivals was rejected by a High Court judge. The UN says refugees risk "serious, irreperable harm" under the relocation plan.
