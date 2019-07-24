 UK trade minister: NHS not ′up for sale′ | News | DW | 29.07.2019

News

UK trade minister: NHS not 'up for sale'

Liz Truss dismissed the notion that a US-UK trade deal would lead to the privatization of the National Health Service. Truss promised to free the UK's trade partnerships from the "EU straitjacket" of regulations.

UK Trade Minister Liz Truss

In an opinion piece published in The Telegraph on Sunday, the UK's Conservative trade minister, Liz Truss, said the country's National Health Service (NHS) would not be put "up for sale" in a trade deal with the US.

The trade minister made the pledge regarding the future of the NHS as she prepares to travel to the US to discuss plans for a free-trade deal.

"My main priority now will be agreeing a free-trade deal with the US, building on the successful phone call between the prime minister [Boris Johnson] and President Trump," she wrote.

Read more: Who is Boris Johnson, Britain's next prime minister?

"I want to make it clear that that will never mean putting our NHS up for sale," Truss added.

Boris Johnson picked Truss for trade minister after becoming prime minister last week.

Trump: NHS would be part of trade talks

A potential US-UK trade deal has been widely discussed since Trump met with former Prime Minister Theresa May in London earlier this year.

  • UK Sajid Javid (Reuters/T. Melville)

    Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

    Sajid Javid — Chancellor of the Exchequer

    The son of a Pakistani immigrant bus driver, Javid moves from the role of home secretary to another of the UK's Great Offices of State — Chancellor of the Exchequer. He actually backed Remain in the 2016 referendum. As the UK’s finance minister, the Deutsche Bank veteran replaces Philip Hammond, who quit hours ahead of Johnson's appointment.

  • Dominic Raab (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Dunham)

    Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

    Dominic Raab — Foreign Secretary

    Raab, who resigned from Theresa May's government in opposition to the divorce agreement struck with Brussels while he was Brexit secretary, was named Britain's foreign secretary — one of the most senior roles in government. Raab also takes on the mantle of first secretary of state, meaning he will deputize for Johnson when the prime minister is absent.

  • Priti Patel - Home Secretary (picture alliance/AP Photo/A. Grant)

    Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

    Priti Patel — Home Secretary

    Patel, an arch-Brexiter and former minister, returns to government as home secretary — the title given to the UK's interior minister. She's seen as a hardliner within the party on most matters, not least Europe. Patel, who was fired by May for having secret meetings with the Israeli government, was a staunch opponent of the former prime minister's withdrawal deal.

  • Matt Hancock (Imago/P. Maclaine)

    Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

    Matt Hancock – Health Secretary

    Hancock was among the initial contenders to replace Theresa May, but he didn’t last long in the race. Although he campaigned for Remain during the referendum, Hancock has said he now believes Britain should leave the EU. He's one of a few former Remainers who gets to stay.

  • Michael Gove (Getty Images/C. J. Ratcliff)

    Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

    Michael Gove – Cabinet Secretary

    The fact that Johnson's former Vote Leave colleague Gove, who moves from the environment brief, finds a place in Cabinet could be seen as a surprise. He was responsible for derailing Johnson's post-referendum leadership bid in 2016, before standing for the leadership himself. The Cabinet Office role means he will be close to Brexit negotiations, and preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

  • Gavin Williamson (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Photo/F. Seco)

    Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

    Gavin Williamson – Education Secretary

    A former chief whip, Williamson was sacked as defense minister in a stinging letter by Theresa May earlier this year. He allegedly leaked details of a government deal involving Chinese company Huawei, but strongly denied this. He now takes over the education portfolio.

  • Jacob Rees-Mogg

    Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

    Jacob Rees-Mogg – Leader of the House of Commons

    Despite it being his first Cabinet post, Rees-Mogg is one of the most recognizable faces of the pro-Brexit camp in Parliament. As chair of the European Research Group, he actively pressured Theresa May's government to implement Brexit. MP for a rural English constituency, the son of a media baron, a staunch Catholic, and an old Etonian like Johnson, Rees-Mogg's background is in investment banking.

  • Andrea Leadsom

    Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

    Andrea Leadsom – Business Secretary

    A devout Brexiteer, Leadsom was a prominent member of the Leave referendum campaign. She has twice run for Tory leadership and failed — reaching the head-to-head with Theresa May in 2016. An interview gaffe led to her quitting the race before it really began, allowing May to take office unopposed. She was promoted to leader of the House of Commons thereafter, and now takes another step up.

  • Ben Wallace

    Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

    Ben Wallace – Defense Secretary

    Wallace, a lesser known Scottish lawmaker, started his political career as a Member of the Scottish Parliament. Beforehand, he served in the British military for eight years, during which he was deployed to Germany and Northern Ireland, among others. In the run-up to Brexit, he campaigned for the Remain camp. Reportedly, he was Johnson's second choice. Jeremy Hunt is said to have refused the job.

  • Amber Rudd

    Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

    Amber Rudd – Work and Pensions Secretary

    Rudd is one of few survivors from the ancien regime, staying in the same post as Work and Pensions Secretary. In the run-up to the Brexit referendum, she campaigned for the UK to remain. She previously served as home secretary under Theresa May and was seen as a close ally of the former PM. She famously stood in for May, who declined to take part, at an election debate against Jeremy Corbyn.

  • Jo Johnson

    Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

    Jo Johnson – Minister for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

    Jo Johnson is an anti-Brexit lawmaker and Boris' younger brother. Jo quit his former Cabinet post in protest at the terms of the proposed deal to leave the EU, and has advocated a second referendum on whether to actually leave. As his brother once was, long ago now, he's seen as a left-leaning, europhile member of the Tories.

    Author: Richard Connor, Lewis Sanders IV


The US president told reporters during the trip that everything, including NHS, was on the table when it came to trade negotiations.

Despite the government's strong rebuke, the opposition Labour party reacted to the comments by denouncing what they saw as the Conservatives' plan to destroy the NHS after the country leaves the European Union.

As Johnson entered office last week, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "Johnson's no-deal Brexit would mean job cuts, higher prices in the shops, and risk our NHS being sold off to US corporations in a sweetheart deal with Donald Trump."

Read more: The NHS and Brexit: Don't get sick in the UK

'Truly independent' nation

Truss was optimistic about the future of the UK's trade relations. "For too long, Britain has been tied to an inward-looking, protectionist EU bloc," she said.

"As Trade Secretary for a truly independent free-trading nation, I will be enthusiastically banging the drum for free trade," she added.

Under Johnson, she said the UK would maintain existing trade agreements but also take advantage of new opportunities, especially with countries that belong to the Commonwealth.

Read more: UK's Brexit bubble spells domestic gridlock

She said £85 billion worth of trade deals were already in the works and that these would be carried out whether the UK exited the EU with a deal or without one on October 31.

Truss did not provide details of what those trade agreements would look like.

But she promised that the government would "make sure that our regulation is more flexible than the EU straitjacket" to bolster the UK's technology and financial services sectors.

  • British Prime Minister David Cameron hugs his wife, Samantha, and family in front of 10 Downing Street.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2016: 'The will of the British people'

    After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 23. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the "will of the British people" and resigned the following morning.

  • Theresa May visits the British Queen in Buckingham Palace to become prime minister.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'

    Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the Remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

  • British ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, hands over letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk on Britain triggering Article 50 to leave the EU.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2017: 'We already miss you'

    May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

  • British Brexit Secretary David Davis meets EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels for the first round of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2017: And they're off!

    British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first would settle the terms of Britain's exit, and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

  • EU and British negotiating teams meet in Brussels for round 2 of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland

    The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

  • EU leaders' summit Brussels | Donald Tusk (picture-alliance/AP Photo/dpa/O. Matthys)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2

    Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase two issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

  • Boris Johnson and David Davis (picture-alliance/empics/G. Fuller)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign

    British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

  • UK Theresa May (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    September 2018: No cherries for Britain

    May's Chequers proposal did not go down well with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, captioning a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

  • Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker shake hands in Brussels (Getty Images/AFP/E. Dunand)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels

    EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft had been widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets British Prime Minister Theresa May upon May's arrival for talks at the Chancellery on December 11, 2018 in Berlin, Germany (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2018: May survives rebellion

    In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

  • Prime Minister Theresa May addresses Parliament

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    January 2019: Agreement voted down

    The UK Parliament voted 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister, her second leadership challenge in as many months.

  • Theresa May in London on March 12 (picture alliance/AP Photo/T. Ireland)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2019: Second defeat for May's deal

    May tried to get legal changes to the deal's so-called Irish backstop in the weeks that followed. She eventually got assurances that the UK could suspend the backstop under certain circumstances. But on March 12, Parliament voted against the revised Brexit deal by 391 to 242. EU leaders warned the vote increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. Two days later, MPs voted to delay Brexit.

  • Theresa May speaks with other leaders at an EU summit in Brussels (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Augstein)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2019: Extension after second defeat

    Following the second defeat of May's divorce deal, the European Council met in Brussels on March 21 to decide what to do next. EU leaders gave May two options: delay Brexit until May 22 if MPs vote for the withdrawal deal or delay it until April 12 if they vote against the deal. If the deal were to fail again in Parliament, May could ask for a long extension.

  • Theresa May speaks to lawmakers in the House of Commons (picture-alliance/AP Photo/House of Commons/M. Duffy)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2019: Brexit deal rejected a third time

    On March 29, the day that the UK was supposed to leave the EU, British lawmakers voted for a third time against May's deal — rejecting it this time with a vote of 344 to 286. Following the latest defeat, May approached the main opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in an attempt to find a compromise, angering hardline Brexiteers in her own Conservative party.

  • British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after an extraordinary European Union leaders summit (Reuters/E. Plevier)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    April 2019: Brexit delayed until Halloween

    With the April 12 deadline looming after the third defeat of May's deal, EU leaders met again in Brussels to discuss a second delay. The only question was how long should it be? In the end, the UK and EU agreed to a "flexible" extension until October 31 — which can end sooner if the Brexit deal is approved. The UK had to take part in EU elections in May because their exit wasn't secured in time.

  • Theresa May Statement London

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    May 2019: Prime Minister Theresa May resigns

    Weeks of talks between Prime Minister Theresa May and the Labour party to reach a deal proved unsuccessful and further eroded her political capital. She triggered an angry backlash from her party after she tried to put the option of a second referendum on the table. The series of failures led May to announce her resignation, effective June 7, in an emotional address.

  • Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson, Britain's current and former Foreign Ministers

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2019: Search for a new Prime Minister

    After Theresa May announced on June 7 that she would leave office, other members of her Conservative party began clamoring for the top job. Within a month, the leadership battle came down to Hunt (right), an EU proponent who fears a no-deal scenario, and Johnson (left), one of the main proponents of Brexit.

  • Boris Johnson (Imago Images/Zuma/G. C. Wright)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2019: Prime Minister Boris Johnson

    At the end of July 2019, Johnson was officially named Theresa May's successor as British prime minister. "We are going to energize the country, we are going to get Brexit done by October 31," he said after he was elected leader of the Conservative Party.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


jcg/amp (dpa, Reuters)

