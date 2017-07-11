UK to retake direct control of nuclear warheads site

The UK government will resume "direct control” of a state-owned nuclear weapons facility from late 2021, services giant Serco said on Monday.

The Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) facility at Aldermaston, 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of London, is responsible for maintaining the Trident nuclear warheads, designing new weapons, dismantling reduntant warheads and working towards arms limitation treaties.

Separately, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Monday AWE plc would become an "Arms-Length Body, wholly owned by the MoD" following an "in-depth review."

The authorities would remove the "current commercial arrangements" to enhance the "agility" of the UK's nuclear deterrent program, the ministry said.

Read more: Heiko Maas against unilateral removal of nuclear weapons from Germany

Reversing past privatization drive?

Since 2000, the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) has been run day-to-day by a three-way consortium, comprising Serco (24.5%), the US contractor Lockheed Martin (51%) and the US engineering services company Jacobs (24.5%).

Technologies that revolutionized warfare AI: 'Third revolution in warfare' Over 100 AI experts have written to the UN asking them to ban lethal autonomous weapons — those that use AI to act independently. No so-called "killer robots" currently exist, but advances in artificial intelligence have made them a real possibility. Experts said these weapons could be "the third revolution in warfare," after gunpowder and nuclear arms.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Gunpowder The "first revolution in warfare" was invented by the Chinese, who started using the black substance between the 10th and 12th centuries to propel projectiles in simple guns. It gradually spread to the Middle East and Europe in the following two centuries. Once perfected, firearms using gunpowder proved to be far more lethal than the traditional bow and arrow.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Artillery The invention of gunpowder also introduced artillery pieces to the battlefield. Armies started using basic cannons in the 16th century to fire heavy metal balls at opposing infantrymen and breach defensive walls around cities and fortresses. Far more destructive field guns were invented in the 19th century and went on to wreak havoc in the battlefields of World War I.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Machine guns Guns that fire multiple rounds in rapid succession were invented in the late 19th century and immediately transformed the battlefield. Machine guns, as they came to be known, allowed soldiers to mow down the enemy from a protected position. The weapon's grisly effectiveness became all too clear in WWI as both sides used machine guns to wipe out soldiers charging across no man's land.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Warplanes Military thinkers did not ignore the invention of the first airplane in 1903. Six years later, the US military bought the first unarmed military aircraft, the 1909 Wright Military Flyer. Inventors experimented with more advanced fighter and bomber aircraft in the following years. Both became standard features in many of the national air forces established by the end of WWI.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Mechanization Armies had traditionally used soldiers and horses to fight and transport military equipment. But around WWI, they started using more machines such as tanks and armored vehicles. Faster and more destructive armies were the result. Nazi Germany put this new form of "mechanized warfare" to destructive effect in WWII using an attack strategy known as "Blitzkrieg" ("lightning war").

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Missiles Although artillery was effective, it had a relatively limited range. The missile's invention in WWII suddenly allowed an army to strike a target hundreds of kilometers away. The first missile — the German V-2 — was relatively primitive, but it laid the foundation for the development of guided cruise missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Jet engine Jet aircraft first saw action alongside traditional propeller airplanes at the end of WWII. Jet engines dramatically increased an aircraft's speed, allowing it to reach a target quicker and making it far harder for an adversary to shoot it down. After WWII, military reconnaissance planes were developed that could fly higher than 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) and faster than the speed of sound.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Nuclear weapons The "second revolution in warfare" announced its horrific arrival on August 6, 1945 when the US dropped the first nuclear bomb — "Little Boy" — on the city of Hiroshima in Japan, killing between 60,000 and 80,000 people instantly. In the Cold War that followed, the US and Soviet Union developed thousands of even more destructive warheads and raised the specter of a devastating nuclear war.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Digitization Recent decades have witnessed the ever more prevalent use of computers to conduct war. The devices made military communication quicker and easier and radically improved the precision and efficiency of many weapons. Armed forces have recently focused on developing cyber warfare capabilities to defend national infrastructure and attack foreign adversaries in cyberspace. Author: Alexander Pearson



Britain's ordnance privatization dates back to 1987 and a re-election win by conservative premier Margaret Thatcher, when AWE's predecessor entity was conceived, with London holding what it called a "golden share."

AWE, on its website, says it "maintains” Britain's nuclear stockpile under "high safety and security standards at all times."

In July 2015, AWE was served with an improvement notice by Britain's Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) for "failing to demonstrate that its long-term strategy for managing Higher Active radioactive Waste" stored in 1,000 drums would reduce future risks to the public and employees.

The ONR gave AWE until September 2016 to demonstrate compliance.

Near the main Aldermaston site, AWE also operates Blacknest to detect seismic signals generated by underground nuclear explosions "all over the world."

One of the UK's Trident nuclear submarines at HM Naval Base Clyd, Faslane in Scotland

The UK is part of the trans-Atlantic military alliance NATO, led by the US. Britain's nuclear fleet is located at Faslane in western Scotland, where last month thousands of NATO personnel took part in a regular exercise called Joint Warrior.

ipj/dj (Reuters, AFP)