UK to launch European security mission over Iran row

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Monday said the government will seek to establish a new force with European allies to guarantee maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We do not seek confrontation. We have taken every available opportunity to deescalate the situation," Hunt said. "Freedom of navigation is a principle that Britain and its allies will always defend."

Hunt did not provide details as to which countries would form part of the mission but said the UK would "take appropriate action to support the safe passage of vessels" through the strategic waterway. However, Hunt had discussed tensions in the region with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, a day before.

But the foreign minister stopped short of linking Monday's plans with the US' "maximum pressure" policy on Iran, saying: "We remain committed to preserving the Iran nuclear agreement."

Iran seizes UK vessel

Last week, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized the UK-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero in the strategic Strait of Hormuz after claiming that it failed to respond to distress calls and turned off its transponder after hitting a fishing boat. The ship and its crew of 18 Indians, three Russians, a Latvian and a Filipino are in the port of Bandar Abbas.

Britain said that there was no evidence the Swedish-owned tanker hit a fishing boat and that its transponders were on in international waters. The seizure has prompted criticism of the government in London about why it had not taken more proactive measures to protect its ships.

European powers and the United States have called on Iran to free the Stena Impero.

The seizure of the Stena Impero comes two weeks after British Royal Marines impounded the Iranian supertanker Grace 1 off Gibraltar because of allegations it was taking oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.

Iran has referred to the British seizure of the Grace 1 as "piracy" and demanded the supertanker be freed.

Hesitant allies

Several ships have since been sabotaged near the Strait of Hormuz, while the United States and Iran have shot down each other's drones. In recent weeks, Washington has increased its military presence in the region and called for a multinational maritime force to protect international shipping in the Gulf.

European and Asian powers have been hesitant to join a US-led maritime force out of concern it could provoke Iran and potentially drag them into a regional conflict.

Escalating tensions

Friday's seizure comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington following US President Donald Trump's decision last year to pull out of the 2015 nuclear deal and reimpose unilateral sanctions on Iran.

In response, Iran earlier this month increased its low-enriched uranium stockpile above the 300 kilograms imposed by the nuclear accord and said it would begin enriching uranium above the 3.67% level set by the deal in a bid to pressure European signatories to the pact to provide relief from US sanctions.

The crisis in the Gulf escalated in May after the US sought to bring Tehran's oil exports to zero by ending sanctions exemptions for eight countries importing oil from Iran and labeling the IRGC a terrorist organization despite opposition from the Pentagon that the move would provoke Iran.

Tehran had repeatedly threatened that it would close the Strait of Hormuz — through which one-fifth of all global crude exports pass — if it was unable to export its oil.

