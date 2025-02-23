UK to announce new sanctions on Russia

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called the sanctions package the largest since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. They come ahead of the war's third anniversary.

The United Kingdom is set to announce new sanctions against Russia on Monday, marking three years since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Sunday.

"This is also the time to turn the screws on [Vladimir] Putin's Russia," Lammy said in a statement.

"Tomorrow, I plan to announce the largest package of sanctions against Russia since the early days of the war — eroding their military machine and reducing revenues fuelling the fires of destruction in Ukraine," he added.

The UK has already imposed sanctions on 1,900 people and organisations with connections to Putin's government since Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022.

UK sanctions come as Trump shifts US position

The announcement of the new sanctions comes at a time when the US has taken charge of ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump has in recent weeks sidelined Ukraine and its European supporters from talks with Moscow on the war.

"This is a critical moment in the history of Ukraine, Britain and all of Europe... Now is the time for Europe to double down on our support for Ukraine," Lammy said.

"Off the battlefield, we will work with the US and European partners to achieve a sustainable, just peace, and in doing so, remaining clear that there can be nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," he added.

Trump and Putin — a new alliance to weaken Europe? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In addition to sanctions against Russia, Lammy's statement also included a pledge to provide £3 billion ($3.78 billion, €3.61 billion) annually to Kyiv and "being ready and willing to provide UK troops as part of peacekeeping forces if necessary."

UK Prime Minister Keir Stammer is due to meet Trump next week in Washington, amid hopes he could bridge the widening gap between Europe and the US under Trump.

Edited by: Rana Taha