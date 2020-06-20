 UK: Three killed in Reading stabbing attack | News | DW | 21.06.2020

News

UK: Three killed in Reading stabbing attack

Three people have been killed in a stabbing attack in the English town of Reading, police said. Authorities have arrested one man but are not treating the incident as terrorism-related.

Police stand near Forbury Gardens in reading (picture-alliance/empics/S. Parsons)

Three people were killed and three more seriously injured Saturday in a stabbing attack at a park in Reading, police said. A 25-year-old man was arrested.

The stabbings took place at the site of a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest that was held in the town earlier in the day. However, one of the protest organizers said on social media that the demonstration had ended and all participants had left before the stabbings occurred.

Local Thames Valley Police said they had launched a murder investigation, but that they were not treating the incident as terrorism-related.

"This is not currently being treated as a terrorism incident, however officers are keeping an open mind as to the motivation for the incident," Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said.

'Appalling incident'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his "thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was "deeply concerned" to hear reports of the incident. Local council leader Jason Brock wrote on Twitter that there had been "concerning reports," advising people to steer clear of the site.

Reading is a large town in the south of England around 40 miles from London.

ed/dr (AP, Reuters)

This is an updated version of a previous article.

