UK: Thousands rally for Gaza cease-fire on Armistice Day

November 11, 2023

In central London, some 300,000 people took to the streets in support of Palestinians in Gaza and to call for a cease-fire there. The march remained largely peaceful. But police clashed with far-right counter protesters seeking to disrupt the rally.