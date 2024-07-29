  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Paris OlympicsUS election 2024Israel-Hamas
CrimeUnited Kingdom

UK: Teenager arrested after knife attack, 2 children dead

July 29, 2024

Merseyside Police in England say a 17-year-old male is in custody and will be questioned after a knife attack on a children's dance class. Two children died of their wounds and another nine were injured.

https://p.dw.com/p/4isYI
Police in Southport, Merseyside, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing. Eight patients with stab injuries have been treated at the scene and taken to hospitals including Alder Hey Children's Hospital. Picture date: Monday July 29, 2024.
Police and medics cordoned off the area around the attackImage: James Speakman/PA Wire/empics/picture alliance

A 17-year-old is suspected of attacking several people with a knife early on Monday in the coastal town of Southport in northwest England, near Liverpool.

Two children died of their wounds, and nine other children were injured, six of them critically, police said. Two adults were also in critical condition, police added. 

Merseyside Police said in a statement that the suspect was a 17-year-old from the nearby village of Banks, that he had been arrested and "will be questioned about the incident." 

Police also said the attack was not being treated as terror-related and that they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the crime.

They said investigations were ongoing and it was too soon to comment on a motive. 

"We would urge people not to speculate while the investigation is ongoing," police said. 

What we know about the attack so far

A witness said they saw children running from a local community center that was holding a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga event for children. 

The North West Ambulance Service initially said its medics treated eight people and took some of them to local children's hospitals.

Police later said that two children had died as a result of the attack, and that a further nine children and two adults were injured.

Police in Southport, Merseyside, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing. Eight patients with stab injuries have been treated at the scene and taken to hospitals including Alder Hey Children's Hospital.
Eight people were taken by medics to hospitals including the Alder Hey Children's Hospital in LiverpoolImage: James Speakman/PA Wire/empics/picture alliance

Police said they were called to a property just before noon local time to reports of a stabbing, initially describing the attack as a "major incident." 

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack "horrendous and deeply shocking." 

msh/wmr (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)