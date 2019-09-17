UK Supreme Court: Prorogation of Parliament was unlawful

The UK Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful. The decision was unanimous. No further appeal by the government is possible.

"This was not a normal prorogation in the runup to a Queen's Speech," said Brenda Hale, the president of the Supreme Court.

"The court is bound to conclude therefore, that the decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue Parliament was unlawful."

It means that "the prorogation was void and of no effect." Parliament can therefore reconvene "as soon as possible," she concluded.

Watch video 00:26 Britain's Supreme Court decides unanimously that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament was unlawful.

The speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, said that he welcomes the ruling and that the UK Parliament must "reconvene without delay."

"To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency," he added.

Bercow also said the Parliament would continue its operations tomorrow morning.

Sturgeon wants Parliament to force Johnson out

The prime minister's political rivals immediately called on Johson to leave his post. Labour Party leader and head of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, said the illegal suspension of Parliament shows Johnson's "contempt" for democracy and the rule of law.

Speaking at the Labour Party conference in Brighton, he said, "I invite Boris Johnson, in those historic words, to 'consider his position.'"

The leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson, said the ruling confirmed "what we already knew - Boris Johnson isn't fit to be prime minister."

"He's misled Queen and country and unlawfully silenced the people's representatives," Swinson said, adding she was on her way to Parliament to "stop Brexit altogether."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Tuesday decision was "the most significant and historical ruling" in living memory.

"If the prime minister isn't prepared to do the decent and honorable thing in tendering his resignation, then I think parliament should quickly come together to force this prime minister from office."

Scottish National Party MP Joanna Cherry said that, "his position is untenable, and he should have the guts for once to do the decent thing and resign." Cherry is one of the lawyers who brought the case to the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Scotland

Rule of law 'alive & kicking'

The leader of the Brexit party and the founder of UKIP, Nigel Farage, took shoots at prime minister's trusted adviser, Dominic Cummings, who allegedly spearheaded the idea of suspending Parliament.

"The calling of a Queen's Speech and prorogation is the worst political decision ever," Farage said on Twitter. "Dominic Cummings must go."

The EU Parliament's Brexit Coordinator, Guy Verhofstadt, said the ruling showed that "the rule of law in the UK is alive & kicking."

"Parliaments should never be silenced in a real democracy," he wrote on Twitter. "I never want to hear Boris Johnson or any other Brexiteer say again that the European Union is undemocratic."

No 'good reason' to prorogue Parliament

Protesters outside the Supreme Court in London welcomed the court's decision. Several lawmakers were seen arriving to the Parliament building.

The UK Parliament was officially suspended by Queen Elizabeth, who is politically neutral. The monarch acts on the advice of her prime minister. Normally, the process is a formality to end one parliamentary session and start a new one.

However, Johnson's critics claim his advice to the monarch was aimed at silencing MPs while the prime minister was dealing with the EU on Brexit. The government has denied that the move was linked with the divorce procedure. Instead, they said they were attempting to clear the way for a new work program in the parliament.

"It is impossible for us to conclude, on the evidence which has been put before us, that there was any reason - let alone a

good reason - to advise Her Majesty to prorogue Parliament for five weeks," the judges said.

Several lawmakers, including Johnson's opponents thrown out of his Tory party, previously stated that he should resign if it turns out that he had misled the Queen.

The unanimous verdict and the blunt wording by the judges on Tuesday mark a harsh rebuke to Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May less than two months ago after she failed to push a divorce deal through the Parliament. Johnson has pledged to leave the EU on October 31, with or without a deal.

dj,ed/ng (Reuters, AFP)