News

UK Supreme Court: Prorogation of Parliament was unlawful

The UK Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful. The court ruled that Parliament can reconvene 'as soon as possible.'

Protesters outside the UK Supreme Court on Tuesday (Reuters/H. Nicholls)

The UK Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful.

The Supreme Court made a unanimous decision. No further appeal by the government is possible.

"This was not a normal prorogation in the runup to a Queen's Speech," said Brenda Hale, the president of the Supreme Court.

"The court is bound to conclude therefore, that the decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful."

Parliament can therefore reconvene "as soon as possible," she concluded.

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said that he welcomes the ruling and that the UK parliament must "reconvene without delay."

"To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency," he added.

Labour Party leader and head of the Opposition Jeremy Corbyn immediately called on Johnson to resign.

Speaking at the Labour Party conference in Brighton, he said, "I invite Boris Johnson, in those historic words, to 'consider his position.'"

Protesters outside the Supreme Court in the London welcomed the decision. 

More to come...

ed/ng (Reuters, AFP)

