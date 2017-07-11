UK summons French ambassador amid fishing dispute

The UK on Thursday summoned the French ambassador in London amid a spat over fishing rights in the English Channel.

"I have instructed Europe Minister Wendy Morton to summon the French Ambassador to the UK for talks tomorrow to explain the disappointing and disproportionate threats made against the UK and Channel Islands," UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

The move comes as tensions continue to simmer in a heated argument over the issuance of fishing licenses by the UK, Jersey and France. France has complained the UK and Jersey, a self-governing British Crown Dependency 22.5 kilometers (14 miles) off the French coast, have not lived up to Brexit negotiation promises and have instead blocked licenses for French fishermen.

Confrontational language not helping resolve UK-France fishing dispute

France has threatened to impose retaliatory measures such as tedious new customs and sanitation inspections to all imported goods as of November 2, if the UK did not change course. Fishing bans are under consideration as well.

France has repeatedly threatened to cut power to the island of Jersey if it fails to relent.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office on Thursday said: "We regret the confrontational language that has been consistently used by the French government on this issue, which makes this situation no easier to resolve. We have raised our concerns strongly with both the French and the EU Commission."

French Europe Minister Clement Beaune said his country had been forced to use "the language of force since that seems to be the only language this British government understands."

On Wednesday French authorities seized a UK boat and crew for illegally fishing in French waters.



More to follow....

js/wd (AFP)