UK summons French ambassador amid fishing dispute

The two countries have feuded over fishing rights after the UK's decision to leave the EU. The move comes after France seized a British boat in French waters.
The UK on Thursday summoned the French ambassador amid a spat over fishing rights in the English Channel.
"I have instructed Europe Minister Wendy Morton to summon the French Ambassador to the UK for talks tomorrow to explain the disappointing and disproportionate threats made against the UK and Channel Islands," UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.
