UK summons French ambassador amid fishing dispute

The UK on Thursday summoned the French ambassador in London amid a spat over fishing rights in the English Channel.

"I have instructed Europe Minister Wendy Morton to summon the French Ambassador to the UK for talks tomorrow to explain the disappointing and disproportionate threats made against the UK and Channel Islands," UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

The move comes as tensions continue to simmer in a heated argument over the issuance of fishing licenses by the UK, Jersey and France. France has complained the UK and Jersey, a self-governing British Crown Dependency 22.5 kilometers (14 miles) off the French coast, have not lived up to Brexit negotiation promises and have instead blocked licenses for French fishermen.

js/wd (AFP)