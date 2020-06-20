 UK: Several injured in Reading stabbing | News | DW | 20.06.2020

News

UK: Several injured in Reading stabbing

Several people have been critically injured after a stabbing in the UK town of Reading, British media reported. Police have arrested one man. The site of the stabbing hosted a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally earlier.

Police stand near Forbury Gardens in reading (picture-alliance/empics/S. Parsons)

Several people were stabbed in the English town of Reading on Saturday evening, UK media reported. Police said they were investigating reports of the incident and had arrested one man.

The stabbings took place at the site of a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest that was held in the town earlier in the day. However, one of the protest organizers said on social media that the demonstration had ended and all participants had left before the stabbings occurred.

Local Thames Valley Police said that "a number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital."

The Press Association and Sky News reported that police were treating the incident as "terrorism-related."

'Appalling incident'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his "thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was "deeply concerned" to hear reports of the incident. Local council leader Jason Brock wrote on Twitter that there had been "concerning reports," advising people to steer clear of the site.

 

Reading is a large town in the south of England around 40 miles from London.

ed/dr (AP, Reuters)

