UK sends letters to EU for, and against, Brexit extension

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent three letters to the European Union on Saturday night after the UK Parliament forced him to request another Brexit delay.

The first letter, sent to European Council President Donald Tusk, contains the request for an extension that he is legally required to deliver. Johnson refused to sign the letter, which was a photocopy of a draft set out in UK law.

The second letter Johnson sent to the EU argues against granting an extension to the United Kingdom, saying that a further Brexit delay would be a mistake. The third message was sent by a UK envoy.

Earlier in the day, Johnson had told lawmakers in the British Parliament that "further delay would be bad for this country, bad for the European Union and bad for democracy."

Tusk confirmed receipt of the letter containing the request for a Brexit extension and said he will now begin to discuss it with EU leaders.

The UK government was legally obligated to send the letter to the European Union after lawmakers voted earlier on Saturday to delay parliament’s approval of the Brexit deal London negotiated with Brussels. The new Brexit deal was brought forward to and approved by the EU Friday.

The British Parliament's vote today was a move to stop the UK from leaving the EU by the October 31 deadline without a transitional deal in place, because the necessary legislation couldn't be ratified in time.

A law passed last month set a deadline for the UK government to send such a letter to the EU for a three-month extension if lawmakers hadn't rubber-stamped the new Brexit deal by Saturday.

It's still possible to ratify the Brexit deal on both sides by the end of the month.

More to follow.

mmc/sms(AP, Reuters)