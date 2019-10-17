UK sends letters to EU for, and against, Brexit extension

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent three letters to the European Union on Saturday night after the UK Parliament forced him to request another Brexit delay.

The first of the letters sent to European Council President Donald Tusk contains the request for an extension that he is legally required to deliver. Johnson refused to sign the letter, which was a photocopy of a draft set out in UK law.

The second letter Johnson sent to the EU argues against granting an extension to the United Kingdom, saying that a further Brexit delay would be a mistake. The third message was sent by the British ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow.

"I have made clear since becoming prime minister and made clear to parliament again today, my view, and the government's position, that a further extension would damage the interests of the UK and our EU partners, and the relationship between us," Johnson said in the third letter, first tweeted out by the Financial Times' Brussels correspondent.

Tusk confirmed receipt of the letter containing the request for a Brexit extension and said he will now begin to discuss it with EU leaders.

Johnson has stressed that he wants Brexit to go ahead on October 31, with or without a deal negotiated with the EU. Michael Gove, the UK minister in charge of Brexit, echoed that sentiment in an interview with Sky news on Sunday.

"We are going to leave by Oct. 31st, we have the means and the ability to do so," Gove said. "That letter was sent because parliament required it to be sent (...) but parliament can't change the prime minister's mind, parliament can't change the government's policy or determination."

Johnson bound by law but unhappy about it

The UK government was legally obligated to request an extension of the Brexit deadline after lawmakers voted earlier on Saturday to delay parliament’s approval of the Brexit deal London negotiated with Brussels and which was approved by European leaders on Thursday.

At an extraordinary Saturday parliamentary session, UK lawmakers voted 322-306 to withhold their approval of the Brexit deal until legislation regulating its implementation had passed.

Johnson, who had said he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than delay Brexit again, made clear that he was sending the request letter under duress.

Brexit accountability campaign group Led By Donkeys unfurls a large crowd banner during Saturday's rally in London.

Legislate transitional deal first, say lawmakers

The British Parliament's vote on Saturday was a move to stop the UK from leaving the EU by the October 31 deadline without a transitional deal in place, because the necessary legislation couldn't be ratified in time.

A law passed last month compelled the UK government to request a three-month Brexit extension if lawmakers hadn't endorsed the new Brexit deal by Saturday.

It is still possible to ratify the Brexit deal — both in the UK and EU Parliament — by the end of the month, but politicians in the UK and EU agree time is tight.

Frustrated EU leaders in no rush for extension

There is little chance that the 27 EU member states will refuse Johnson's request for a Brexit extension, but officials have made clear they will take their time.

"We won't be rushed by any request," said one EU diplomat.

EU leaders could agree to any new Brexit date at an emergency summit that could possibly be convened next weekend. Their ambassadors met in Brussels on Sunday morning to discuss how to proceed.

European Council President Donald Tusk at the end of the EU leaders summit dominated by Brexit.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said "a good and orderly solution is still possible if Boris Johnson now reaches out to Parliament and seeks a cross-party solution."

In an interview with the mass-circulation Bild newspaper, Altmaier said Britain's ongoing political "power poker" game over Brexit was a threat to jobs and prosperity, adding that "if an extension by a few weeks is necessary, I wouldn't have a problem with it."

Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne also said "it makes sense to allow extra time" for London to deal with the negotiated Brexit agreement.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been outspoken about the need for "quick clarification of the British position on the accord." The president's office said Macron expressed to the British prime minister that "a delay would be in no one's interest."

Despite these misgivings, the EU has made clear that its first priority was to avoid any no-deal Brexit. For an extension to be granted, the EU leaders must be unanimously in favor of it. When asked whether there was a serious risk that Macron could refuse it, another EU official responded: "No."

"If there is a chance of a deal, they will never choose no deal," said Nick Petre, spokesperson for the Renew Europe group of liberals in the European Parliament, of which Macron is a member.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2016: 'The will of the British people' After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52% of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 23. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the "will of the British people" and resigned the following morning.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit' Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the Remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2017: 'We already miss you' May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2017: And they're off! British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first would settle the terms of Britain's exit, and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2 Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase two issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe September 2018: No cherries for Britain May's Chequers proposal did not go down well with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, captioning a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft had been widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2018: May survives rebellion In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe January 2019: Agreement voted down The UK Parliament voted 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister, her second leadership challenge in as many months.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2019: Second defeat for May's deal May tried to get legal changes to the deal's so-called Irish backstop in the weeks that followed. She eventually got assurances that the UK could suspend the backstop under certain circumstances. But on March 12, Parliament voted against the revised Brexit deal by 391 to 242. EU leaders warned the vote increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. Two days later, MPs voted to delay Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2019: Extension after second defeat Following the second defeat of May's divorce deal, the European Council met in Brussels on March 21 to decide what to do next. EU leaders gave May two options: delay Brexit until May 22 if MPs vote for the withdrawal deal or delay it until April 12 if they vote against the deal. If the deal were to fail again in Parliament, May could ask for a long extension.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2019: Brexit deal rejected a third time On March 29, the day that the UK was supposed to leave the EU, British lawmakers voted for a third time against May's deal — rejecting it this time with a vote of 344 to 286. Following the latest defeat, May approached the main opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in an attempt to find a compromise, angering hardline Brexiteers in her own Conservative party.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe April 2019: Brexit delayed until Halloween With the April 12 deadline looming after the third defeat of May's deal, EU leaders met again in Brussels to discuss a second delay. The only question was how long should it be? In the end, the UK and EU agreed to a "flexible" extension until October 31 — which can end sooner if the Brexit deal is approved. The UK had to take part in EU elections in May because their exit wasn't secured in time.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe May 2019: Prime Minister Theresa May resigns Weeks of talks between Prime Minister Theresa May and the Labour party to reach a deal proved unsuccessful and further eroded her political capital. She triggered an angry backlash from her party after she tried to put the option of a second referendum on the table. The series of failures led May to announce her resignation, effective June 7, in an emotional address.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2019: Search for a new prime minister After Theresa May announced on June 7 that she would leave office, other members of her Conservative party began clamoring for the top job. Within a month, the leadership battle came down to Jeremy Hunt (left), an EU proponent who fears a no-deal scenario, and Boris Johnson (right), one of the main proponents of Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2019: Prime Minister Boris Johnson At the end of July 2019, Johnson was officially named Theresa May's successor as British prime minister. "We are going to energize the country, we are going to get Brexit done by October 31," he said after he was elected leader of the Conservative Party.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe September 2019: Johnson's election threat Conservative rebels and opposition MPs backed efforts to delay an October 31 Brexit deadline in fear of a no-deal departure. In response, Johnson called for a general election, saying his government cannot rule without a mandate after he stripped 21 rebel MPs of their Conservative status. The Labour Party said it would not back elections until legislation to block a no-deal Brexit was in place.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe September 2019: Prorogation 'unlawful' In late September, Britain's highest court ruled that Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament ahead of the UK's planned exit was unlawful. "This was not a normal prorogation in the run-up to a Queen's Speech," said the Supreme Court. Political rivals immediately called on Johnson to leave his post. Johnson said he would abide by the court ruling, though said he "strongly" disagreed. Author: Alexander Pearson



How long will the extension last?

There is a possibility that the EU could grant a monthlong "technical extension" until the end of November in order to maintain pressure on the UK to rubber-stamp the deal.

One EU diplomat said the duration and conditions of an extension would depend on the purpose of the request.

"If we still hope to be able to salvage this deal, we'd be looking at shorter ones," the diplomat said. "Then, if we are looking at elections or second referendums, a longer one would most likely be needed. At this stage, it really depends on what happens in Britain in the coming hours."

In Brussels, many believe that any Brexit delay could not extend past mid-2020, because the bloc requires the rest of the year to prepare its long-term budget from 2021, and needs to know where the EU's relationship with the UK stands, financially and otherwise.

mmc/sms (AP, Reuters)

