UK: Huge anti-racism protests follow violent unrest

Thousands of anti-racism demonstrators filled the streets of London and other cities to rally against a call for more anti-immigrant marches by far-right groups in the UK that have rioted in recent days.

Thousands of police officers were deployed to the British capital, London, the Metropolitan Police said.

In addition, around 1,300 specialist forces were on standby in case of serious trouble in London.

By Wednesday evening, anti-racism protesters filled the streets with messages welcoming immigrants, refugees and asylum-seekers.

There were also large and peaceful protests in the cities of Birmingham, Sheffield, Liverpool and Bristol, among others.

'Refugees welcome' and 'London against racism'

People banged drums and chanted "refugees welcome" and "London against racism" in London.

Counter-protesters have turned out in far bigger numbers than anti-immigrant protesters Image: Aysu Bicer/Anadolu/picture alliance

Outside an immigration center in the Walthamstow area of east London, which saw a large gathering, a counter-protest leader shouted, "fascists gone" to which a crowd of hundreds responded: "off our streets."

Others held signs saying, "Stop the far right," "Migration is not a crime" and "Finchley against fascism."

Far-right riots have unsettled UK's Muslim communitiy but they have come out to demonstrate against hate Image: Burak Bir/Anadolu/picture alliance

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has described the previous disturbances as "far-right thuggery," rejecting suggestions that the riots are about the government's immigration policies.

Tensions high in London following clashes, arrests last week

Tensions were especially high in London after officers clashed with protesters during a demonstration last week. The disorder led to more than 100 arrests.

Hundreds more were arrested in other places in the UK following unrest in Liverpool, Bristol and the Northern Ireland capital of Belfast.

The head of London's Metropolitan Police said Wednesday officers were focused on protecting immigration lawyers and services.

UK sees worst unrest in recent years

The UK saw some of the worst social unrest in years over the past week after misinformation spread about the suspect in the knife attack who killed three girls in northwestern England.

Social media users falsely identified the suspect as an immigrant and a Muslim in the deadly attack.

Rioters then shouted anti-immigration slogans, attacked mosques and broke into hotels used to shelter immigrants and asylum-seekers, creating fear in Muslim and immigrant communities.

rm/sms (Reuters, AP)