 UK: Russia report published | News | DW | 21.07.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UK: Russia report published

A report into potential meddling in British politics, including recent elections as well as the Brexit referendum of 2016, has been released. The British government has been widely criticised for withholding the report.

Johnson and Putin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Fowles/10 Downing Street)

Details of apparent Russian interference in British politics were published on Tuesday amid criticism the government delayed its release for more than six months.

The initial details were not yet known of the report as experts pore over the finer details of the statement.

More to follow…. 

Advertisement