UK: Royal Navy jet crashes

A jet belonging to the UK's Royal Navy crashed in southwest England on Thursday, the Ministry of Defense confirmed.

The two crew members managed to eject before the crash, according to reports.

The Ministry of Defense Press Office announced over Twitter that an investigation will "begin in due course."

The tweet also confirmed that two pilots were being checked by medics following the crash.

Devon & Cornwall police said on Twitter that it was responding to an aircraft engine failure, with two people suffering injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

A military source confirmed to Sky News that the Hawk T1 jet that crashed in the region of Cornwall was from the 736 Naval Squadron, stationed at the Culdrose base close to the town of Penzance.

Cornwall Air Ambulance said that they were treating two people from the jet who were suffering "minor injuries" after responding to reports of an "aircraft engine failure."

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were responding to reports of a plane crash and asked the public "to avoid the area whilst first responders attend the scene"