UK: Riots continue for a fourth day in wake of stabbing

Clashes between anti-immigration and anti-racism groups continued for a fourth night with violence across the UK. Several people have been arrested and the government has warned of strong penalties.

British police were injured in clashes with far-right protesters as violent riots continued across towns and cities in the UK on Saturday.

In the northwestern city of Liverpool, protesters threw chairs, flares and bricks at police officers. Manchester also saw clashes between officers and rioters.

In the city of Hull, protesters broke windows of a hotel that was housing migrants, the BBC reported.

In Belfast, in Northern Ireland, fireworks were thrown due to a clash between an anti-Islam group and anti-racism protesters. Opposing groups also faced off in the cities of Nottingham and Bristol.

In Leeds, anti-immigration protesters carrying British flags chanted, "You're not English anymore." They were met with counter-protesters shouting, "Nazi scum off our streets."

On Friday, Sunderland saw violence erupt as a police station and an overturned car were set on fire. Arrests have been made across the country, with more expected.

"Criminal violence and thuggery on our streets will not be tolerated," UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said, adding that those who engage in criminal disorder will face "the strongest possible penalties."

In London, a pro-Palestinian demonstration was carried out as usual despite counterprotesting nearby.

How did it begin?

The riots began last week due to misinformation over a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party at a studio in Southport, a seaside town in northwest England.

Three children were killed in the knife attack, and 10 other people — eight of whom were children — were injured.

A 17-year-old boy, Axel Rudakubana, has been charged with several offenses, including the girls' murder, which happened during a Taylor Swift-themed workshop.

Rudakubana is accused of killing Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, and injuring another 10 people.

Since the Southport attack, far-right social media channels have been awash with false claims that the suspect was an asylum-seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat.

Police have emphasized that Rudakubana was born in Britain.

He was remanded to a youth detention center and will next appear in court in October.

The unrest is seen as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's first major test after joining office less than a month ago. He has condemned the violence and said thugs were "hijacking" the nation's grief.

"The government backs the police to take all necessary action to keep our streets safe," said a statement from Starmer's office.

Police believe the English Defence League, an anti-Islam organization, is behind the organizing of the violence. Anti-racism campaign group Hope Not Hate says it has identified 30 more such events set to take place over the weekend.

