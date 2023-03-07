  1. Skip to content
A group of more than 40 migrants react as they succeeded to get on an inflatable dinghy
More than 45,000 people arrived by small boats on England's south coast last yearImage: Gonzalo Fuentes/REUTERS
PoliticsUnited Kingdom

UK reveals plan to stop asylum seekers in small boat

2 hours ago

The UK government has outlined plans it says will stop asylum seekers crossing the English Channel in small boats. Critics say people are only making the perilous journey because there are too few safe, legal routes.

The British government on Tuesday announced a new law barring the entry of asylum seekers who cross the English Channel in small boats.

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the legislation "pushed the boundary of international law" after the number of migrants arriving on England's south coast rose to more than 45,000 last year.

What does the new law mean?

The legislation means most people who arrive on small vessels, rather than by official means, will not be allowed to claim asylum in Britain itself.

Instead, they could be detained without bail or judicial review for 28 days before being deported, either to their home country or a safe third country.

The UK Home Secretary, as interior minister, would have a legal duty to remove the cross-Channel migrants.

Only children, people who are medically unfit to travel, or those at a "real risk of serious and irreversible harm” would be allowed to stay and have their claims processed in Britain.

Otherwise, their case would be decided remotely after removal. The legislation would also disqualify migrants from using modern slavery laws to challenge removal by claiming they are the victims of human trafficking.

At the end of 2022, government figures showed more than 160,000 people were waiting to have their asylum claims considered.

The UK: Hunting down migrants

While the UK's asylum system is slow, some two-thirds of small boat arrivals whose cases are examined are deemed genuine refugees.

Braverman said she could not make a definitive statement that the plans were compatible with the Human Rights Act. However, she said she was "confident that this bill is compatible with international obligations."

"If you enter Britain illegally, you will be detained and swiftly removed," Braverman said.

Risk of worsening chaos, says opposition

The opposition Labor Party immigration spokeswoman Yvette Cooper accused the government of "ramping up the rhetoric on refugees" while failing to solve the "deeply damaging chaos" in Britain's asylum system.

"This bill isn't a solution," said Cooper. "It is a con that risks making the chaos even worse."

The Refugee Council charity says the law meant tens of thousands of genuine refugees would be "locked up like criminals" under the plans. It said the new rules are unworkable and would "shatter" Britain's UN refugee convention commitments.

Charities say migrants risk the dangerous crossing because there are not enough safe and legal ways to enter the UK as an asylum seeker.

"No one wants to see families continue to risk their lives crossing the freezing channel in small boats," said Katy Chakrabortty of charity Oxfam GB. "But instead of implementing this cruel bill, the UK should provide more safe and legal routes for people needing protection."

The British government has said it will establish more legal routes to asylum once the laws to stop the boat traffic are in place, adding to established for people from Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Ukraine .

However, it has not said when any new programs might begin and how many people would be accepted. It is also unclear what safe third countries might be willing to accept the migrants.

A planned policy to deport new arrivals to Rwanda is being challenged in the courts and, so far, no migrant has been flown to the country.

rc/ar (Reuters, AFP)

Grave of Ukrainian medic killed in the Bakhmut area. The graveyeard located in Vinnytsia is full of Ukrainian flags, bouquets and wreaths.

Ukraine updates: Kyiv generals vow to keep defending Bakhmut

Conflicts4 hours ago
