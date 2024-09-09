UK: Princess Kate completes cancer chemotherapy treatment

Kate Middleton has completed a chemotherapy treatment after revealing she was undergoing treatment earlier in the year. Kensington Palace has not confirmed the nature of her cancer.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, announced that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

She said her focus was staying "cancer free" in a personal family video.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," she said in a video message in which she is seen spending time with her family in Norfolk in the east of England.

While the news is positive, Kensington Palace, the residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has also cautioned that it is still too early to say whether or not Catherine, known as Kate, is entirely cancer-free.

In the emotional video, the 42-year-old mother of three said it's been an "incredibly tough" year and that "life as know it can change in an instant."

She described the "stormy waters" of cancer as "complex, scary and unpredictable" and said:

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

Kate could make more public appearances later this year

Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in March this year and has since largely withdrawn from public life.

She briefly appeared at King Charles III's birthday celebrations, known as Trooping the Colour, in June and attended the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in July.

While the Royal Family insist that the Princess still has a long way to go before being given the all-clear, Kate is expected to return for a "handful" of public assignments later this year, perhaps attending annual Remembrance Day events on November 11.

