News

UK: Prince Harry and Meghan to lose 'royal highness' titles, give up public funds

The couple are also set to return the controversial 2.4 million pounds ($3.1 million) of taxpayers' money they received to make home improvements. The Queen said she was pleased a "constructive" solution had been found.

The Queen, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (picture-alliance/AP/M. Dunham)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are relinquishing their "royal highness" titles and will no longer be "working members of the Royal Family," Buckingham Palace revealed on Saturday.

In addition, they will not receive public funds and will even return the 2.4 million pounds (€2.82 million, $3.1 million) in taxpayers' money the couple were afforded to spend on renovating their home near Windsor Castle.

Harry and Meghan had grown increasingly disenchanted with public life and announced their decision to take on a more independent life as a family earlier this month.

As of the spring, the pair will cease to be working members of the royal family and will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Despite the upheaval, Harry will remain a prince and still be sixth in line to the throne.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Getty Images/E. Mulholland)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

    US TV actor Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, sixth-in-line to the British throne, met in July 2016 after they were introduced through friends. In September 2017, she told "Vanity Fair": "We're in love." They married less than 10 months later. In May 2019, Meghan gave birth to their first child, Archie. Now the couple has surprised the world by announcing that they'd leave their functions as royals.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding (Reuters)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    Watched by billions

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was the focus of a media frenzy months ahead of the event, held on May 19, 2018. The traditional royal ceremony included for the first time elements of African American culture, such as a gospel choir, in reference to Meghan's roots. Several high profile Hollywood celebrities were among the guests — friends of the former actress.

  • Prince Harry, right, arrives with his girlfriend Meghan Markle arrive to wheelchair tennis during the Invictus Games in Toronto (picture-alliance/empics/N. Denette)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    A smiling couple

    Prince Harry and Markle were photographed holding hands for the first time in September 2017, during a wheelchair tennis competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. The games for disabled or wounded soldiers and veterans were created by Harry.

  • rincess Diana (L), Prince Harry, (2nd L) Prince William (2nd R) and Prince Charles (R) gather for the commemorations of VJ Day (Johny Eggitt/AFP/Getty Images)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    The young Harry

    The youngest son of Prince Charles and the late princess Diana, Prince Henry of Wales — familiarly known as Prince Harry — was born in 1984. His childhood was dominated by his parents' messy divorce and Diana's tragically early death. The family is shown pictured together in 1995, with Harry on the left side next to his mother, and his brother Prince William next to their father.

  • Prince William (left) and Prince Harry, the sons of Diana, Princess of Wales, bow their heads as their mother's coffin is taken out of Westminster Abbey (Adam Butler/AFP/Getty Images)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    After Princess Diana's death

    Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. Harry was only 12 at the time, and his brother William, 15. This iconic picture shows the young princes bowing their heads as their mother's coffin is carried out of Westminster Abbey. The tragic event deeply affected Prince Harry.

  • Prince Charles (R), former husband of Diana, their two sons, Harry (C) and William follow the hearse in a limousine as the coffin of Princess of Wales is transported during the funeral (Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    A long process of grief

    Harry publicly revealed how much he had struggled throughout his life. In support of a mental health campaign, he revealed in an interview with the "Daily Telegraph" that he came "very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions." He added: "Shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life, but also my work as well."

  • Prince Harry (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    The playboy prince grows up

    The impulsive prince appears to have inherited his mother's ability to connect with people, as well as her sense of mischief. Often photographed with different attractive women, he was long labelled a "playboy." He once told Newsweek that he "wanted out" of the Royal Family.

  • Britain's Prince Harry wearing his monocle gun sight as he sits in the front seat of his Apache Helicopter (John Stillwell/AFP/Getty Images)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    The army as escape

    Photographs of him wearing a swastika at a costume party that were published in 2005 caused outrage. That same year, he entered the army, as many other royals have done, and spent 10 years serving in the British forces. He later admitted that his military service "was the best escape I've ever had" from the constant public attention.

  • Prince William and Harry (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Wigglesworth)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    A popular prince

    Following his military career through which he served twice in Afghanistan, Harry has turned into one of Britain's most popular royals, not just within the country, but globally. Like his mother, he uses his public profile to raise awareness for different causes, including a recent campaign about mental health with William and Kate.

  • Prinz Harry mit Freundin Meghan Markle bei den Invictus Games in Toronto (picture-alliance/empics/D. Lawson)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    Meghan Markle

    Britain barely knew who Meghan Markle was when her name started appearing on newspapers' front pages in October 2017. Born in 1981 in Los Angeles, as an actor she portrayed a lawyer in the hit TV show "Suits." News coverage on Prince Harry's girlfriend was hard-hitting, however, including comment pieces with "racial undertones" and "outright sexism and racism" online, said Harry's office.

  • Meghan Markle, Prince Henry's wife (picture-alliance/AP Invision/J. Strauss)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    First marriage with producer

    Part of the criticism came in connection with her former marriage with film producer Trevor Engelson, from 2010 to 2013. Markle also had her own lifestyle blog, thetig.com, which she shut down after she came into the royal family's spotlight. On it, she had proudly declared her independence: "I've never wanted to be a lady who lunches — I've always wanted to be a woman who works," she wrote.

  • Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017(picture-alliance/SOLO Syndication/M. Large)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    Humanitarian work

    Like the prince, Markle does humanitarian work. She's an ambassador for the Canadian charity "World Vision Canada," which works for children in developing countries, and she also campaigns for women's rights with the UN. The actress has a degree in communications.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


They want to break free

The couple's departure from royal duties has divided opinion among the British public but Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement on Saturday she was happy that "together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family.''

"I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life," the Queen said.

"It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life," she added.

Harry and Meghan previously announced they wanted to step down as senior royals and live part-time in Canada.

The Palace did not reveal who will pay for the couple's future security which is currently paid for by the UK taxpayer.

