UK Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan expecting second child

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced on Sunday that they are expecting their second child.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson for the couple told the Press Association.

The announcement comes after Meghan told the media she had suffered a miscarriage in the summer of 2020.

The couple's first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, will turn two in May.

For Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, the baby is set to be her fifth great-grandchild.

Royal retirees

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, stepped back from royal duties in January 2020 and moved with their first son Archie to Southern California to live a more independent life and escape the British media, which they accuse of being intrusive and often racist.

Because of the pandemic, they are currently unable to travel to the UK.

The couple have launched legal actions against several news outlets alleging invasion of privacy, including one against Associated Newspapers in the UK that ended with a victory on Thursday.

Such legal action has drawn criticism from some as being incongruent with some of their high-profile projects that put them well in the public eye. These include a Spotify podcast featuring a brief appearance by Archie.

