 UK Prince Andrew: ′No recollection′ of Epstein sex slave | News | DW | 16.11.2019

News

UK Prince Andrew: 'No recollection' of Epstein sex slave

The UK's Prince Andrew rarely discusses his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Speaking out, he said he cannot remember meeting the woman who claims she was forced to have sex with him as a teenager.

Watch video 00:30

Prince Andrew regrets stay with Jeffrey Epstein

Britain's Prince Andrew has claimed he has "no recollection" of meeting a woman who says she was forced to have sex with him as a teenager.

The British royal said he could not remember ever meeting Virginia Roberts —one of the alleged victims of sex-offender and trafficker Jeffrey Epstein — telling the BBC "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever" in an interview on Saturday.

Virginia Giuffre, formally Roberts, said she was forced to have sex with the prince three times by convicted pedophile Epstein while in London in 2001 when she was 17 years old, as well as in New York and on Epstein's private island in the Caribbean.

A widely-circulated photograph taken around the same time shows Prince Andrew with his arm round Roberts' waist.

A serious lack of judgment

Queen Elizabeth II's second son, however, admitted in the interview broadcast by the UK public broadcaster that he had demonstrated a serious lack of judgment in remaining friends with Epstein.

Prince Andrew said he remained friends with Epstein because he was "too honorable" to have acted differently.

"That's the bit that ... as it were, I kick myself for on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that," he said.

Roberts Giuffre walks with lawyers

Virginia Giuffre (third from right) entering a court with her lawyer in New York in August

'A convenient place to stay'

During the interview Prince Andrew also claimed that he stayed with Epstein because "it was a convenient place to stay."

Photographs and footage show Andrew in the doorway of Epstein's New York home in 2010, two years after the financier's first conviction for sexual offences.

The interview is the first time the prince has answered questions on his controversial friendship with Epstein.

Epstein was imprisoned for sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy in 2008 and was re-arrested on federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019. He was found dead in his cell in New York's high-security Metropolitan Correctional Center in August as he awaited trial. Authorities ruled his death a suicide.

Following his death, Giuffre spoke out about years of sexual abuse she had experienced at the hands of Epstein.

    Author: Jan-Philipp Scholz / Adrian Kriesch / abj


kmm/bk (AFP/dpa)

