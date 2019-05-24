UK Prime Minister Theresa May announces departure date of June 7

In an emotional address, Theresa May has announced she would resign as prime minister on June 7. The race to succeed her will likely start after a state visit by US President Donald Trump.
Theresa May said on Friday that she will step down as leader of the Conservative party, and therefore prime minister, on June 7.
May spoke of her "deep regret" at being unable to deliver Brexit despite her best efforts.
The announcement came after she met with Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs.
"The Brexit referendum was a call for profound change in our country," she stressed. "I did my best to implement the will of the people."
Fighting back tears, she said she was "the second female prime minister, but not the last," and that it had been "the honor of my life to serve the country I love."
She will remain in charge on a caretaker basis until a successor is found.
'Let's deliver Brexit'
Frontrunner to replace May, Boris Johnson, tweeted: "A very dignified statement. Thank you for your stoical service to our country and the Conservative Party. It is now time to follow her urgings: to come together and deliver Brexit."
Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd reacted to May's announcement with a call for unity. "As a party we must come together to make a success of the next phase of our party’s great story. Brexit is a process and compromise is needed to pass a deal that works for everyone."
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon were less effusive, both stating that what is needed now is a General Election.
"The Prime Minister is right to have resigned. She cannot govern, and nor can her divided and disintegrating party. The last thing the country needs is weeks of more Conservative infighting followed by yet another unelected Prime Minister. Whoever becomes the new Conservative Leader must let the people decide our country’s future, through an immediate General Election."
Sturgeon spoke of the turmoil created by the government. "Her departure will not solve the Brexit mess that the Tories have created. The prospect of an even more hardline Brexiteer now becoming PM and threatening a no deal exit is deeply concerning."
Inevitable demise
May has faced increasing pressure to resign in recent months following three unsuccessful attempts to push her Brexit deal through parliament.
A last-ditch ten-point-plan revealed this week was immediately met with derision from friends and foes alike. Jeremy Corbyn called it a "rehash of her old bad deal."
Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom left her position on Wednesday as she no longer believed in the government's approach to exiting the European Union.
May had initially planned to publish her Withdrawal Agreement on Friday, but said that would be postponed until June 3. She had described her plan as "one last chance" for Brexit to happen.
Read more: Brexit deal: What Germany wants, what Theresa May can get
Johnson leads the race
The leadership contest will likely start on June 10, following a state visit by US President Donald Trump. "Theresa May will be prime minister to welcome him and rightly so," said Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.
Boris Johnson is the current favorite according to the latest polls.
The former foreign secretary and London mayor has already signaled his intent and can expect to face competition from former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab, as well as a potential second run for power from Leadsom.
Leadsom lost out to May in the bid to succeed David Cameron in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum in 2016.
Theresa May's time in office has been dominated by Britain's attempts to leave the EU. The current date of departure is October 31, providing Parliament passes the divorce deal.
The delay to Brexit meant the UK has taken part in European Parliament elections, which run across the bloc until Sunday.
jsi/rt (Reuters, AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Theresa May came into power after the Brexit referendum, yet she never managed to unite the Conservatives. Before stepping down as prime minister, May was one of the most powerful women ever in British politics. (24.05.2019)
At a business conference in Manchester, former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said that he would be standing for the leadership of the Conservative Party. He's the third to confirm a bid to succeed Theresa May. (16.05.2019)
The Leader of the UK House of Commons Angela Leadsom said she can no longer support Theresa May's Brexit deal. The move comes amidst growing calls for the embattled prime minister to step down. (22.05.2019)
Britain's opposition Labour Party says talks with Prime Minister Theresa May on the Brexit stalemate have reached the limit. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the government was too unstable for any deal to be secured. (17.05.2019)
UK Prime Minister Theresa May's final Brexit gamble is to seek help from an equally divided and dysfunctional Labour Party. It's almost like the blind leading the blind, as Rob Mudge reports. (03.04.2019)
UK Prime Minister Theresa May has until October 31 to try and save the Brexit deal. DW outlines where Germany stands on the issue. It has a vested interest in avoiding a hard Brexit but an even bigger one in a strong EU. (11.04.2019)