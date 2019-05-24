UK Prime Minister Theresa May announces departure date of June 7

Theresa May said on Friday that she will step down as leader of the Conservative party, and therefore prime minister, on June 7.

May spoke of her "deep regret" at being unable to deliver Brexit despite her best efforts.

The announcement came after she met with Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs.

"The Brexit referendum was a call for profound change in our country," she stressed. "I did my best to implement the will of the people."

Fighting back tears, she said she was "the second female prime minister, but not the last," and that it had been "the honor of my life to serve the country I love."

She will remain in charge on a caretaker basis until a successor is found.

May has faced increasing pressure to resign in recent months following three unsuccessful attempts to push her Brexit deal through parliament.

A last-ditch ten-point-plan revealed this week was immediately met with derision from friends and foes alike. Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn called it a "rehash of her old bad deal."

Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom left her position on Wednesday as she no longer believed in the government's approach to exiting the European Union.

May had initially planned to publish her Withdrawal Agreement on Friday, but said that would be postponed until June 3. She had described her plan as "one last chance" for Brexit to happen.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Boris Johnson Boris Johnson is the bookmakers' favorite to become Britain's next prime minister. 'BoJo' is widely tipped following stints as mayor of London and as foreign secretary in Theresa May's government. The 54-year-old sparked controversy in 2018 following remarks on women wearing burqas saying that it was "absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes.”

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Dominic Raab Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab is likely to be Johnson's main rival. The son of a Jewish refugee who fled Nazi Germany, Raab is the second favorite to become the UK's next prime minister. He was widely mocked in 2018 when he said "hadn't quite understood" how reliant UK trade is on the Dover-Calais crossing.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? David Lidington An ally of Theresa May, Lidington is seen as a potential successor but his pro-remain record, having served as Europe minister from 2010 to 2016, may prevent him from ultimately landing the role. Could yet take over on an interim basis as the Tory party seek a permanent leader.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Michael Gove A leading driver behind the Brexit campaign, Gove may try again to become Prime Minister after a failed effort to succeed David Cameron in 2016. Gove, who had initially backed Boris Johnson in that contest, withdrew his support and announced his own candidacy.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Jeremy Hunt Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is an outside bet. The 52-year-old, who voted to remain in the European Union, has subsequently changed his stance. Since succeeding Johnson in the role of dealing with foreign affairs, he claimed that Brussels came across as "arrogant" during Brexit negotiations.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Andrea Leadsom Andrea Leadsom, who resigned from her cabinet position in the week of May's announcemen, is also a contender. Leadsom, who came second in a leadership bid in 2016, was heavily criticized at the time for saying that being a mother would give her an advantage as prime minister. This was seen in a poor light as Theresa May had previously spoken of her anguish at not being able to conceive.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Steve Baker Previously the 150/1 long shot with the bookmakers, Steve Baker's odds have tumbled after he refused to rule out a leadership bid following messages of support from his constituents.



Johnson leads the race

The leadership contest will likely start on June 10, following a state visit by US President Donald Trump. "Theresa May will be prime minister to welcome him and rightly so," said Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Boris Johnson is the current favorite according to the latest polls.

The former foreign secretary and London mayor has already signaled his intent and can expect to face competition from former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab, as well as a potential second run for power from Leadsom.

Leadsom lost out to May in the bid to succeed David Cameron in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Theresa May's time in office has been dominated by Britain's attempts to leave the EU. The current date of departure is October 31, providing Parliament passes the divorce deal.

The delay to Brexit meant the UK has taken part in European Parliament elections, which run across the bloc until Sunday.

