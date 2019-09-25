 UK Prime Minister Johnson says he will ′get Brexit done′ and not resign | News | DW | 29.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UK Prime Minister Johnson says he will 'get Brexit done' and not resign

Ahead of his Conservative Party's conference, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will not resign. This could leave his promised Brexit by an October 31 deadline in a legal limbo.

Prime minister Boris Johnson im BBC TV Interview Andrew Marr Show

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated on Sunday that he would not resign before taking Britain out of the European Union. His comments come amid further uncertainty over a Brexit extension as the annual Conservative Party conference gets underway.

 "No, I have undertaken to lead the party and my country at a difficult time and I am going to continue to do that. I believe it is my responsibility to do that," said Johnson when asked if he would step down by British broadcaster BBC.

Read more:  Banksy's chimpanzee parliament up for auction

It is expected that Johnson will rally his party with a "do or die" Brexit message in an opening address at the conference in the northern British city of Manchester.

He will reiterate his stance of wanting to ensure that Brexit happens by October 31, with or without a deal with the EU.

Read more: Why a no-deal Brexit has British Overseas Territories worried

Legal uncertainty over 'Benn Act'

The president of the EU Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and Britsh Prime minister Boris Johnson shake hands at a restaurant (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Seco)

Johnson's recent talks with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ended without a breakthrough

However, his refusal to step down leaves uncertainty over whether the Johnson Cabinet will obey the "Benn Act."

This bill, which was passed by Parliament in early September, stipulates that the prime minister must seek an extension to the Brexit deadline if the lower house does not approve either a withdrawal agreement or a no-deal Brexit by October 19, almost two weeks ahead of the deadline.

If no deal is reached with the EU  but Johnson refuses to resign, he may not be able to deliver Brexit on October 31, as he has promised, without breaking the law.

The Conservative Party has remained silent on whether or not it will obey the bill.

Read more:  Parliament must not just reconvene, it needs to grow up, too

'All governments obey the law'

Dominic Cummings (Getty Images/AFP/T. Akmen)

Dominic Cummings is widely seen as the brains behind the Conservative party Brexit "take back control" strategy.

In an interview with Sky News on Friday, Dominic Cummings, senior adviser to Boris Johnson, stated only that "all governments obey the law, or they try to."

Johnson has also declined to explain how he plans to legally deliver on his Brexit promise.

There is speculation that there could be a legal loophole allowing Johnson to avoid negotiating an extension with the EU, which he would be expected to do at a summit held in Brussels on October 17-18.

When UK parliament reopened on Wednesday,  Johnson challenged opposition parties to call a vote of no-confidence, which could force a snap general election to take place. However, that election would be unlikely to take place before October 31, and the Brexit leave date would have to be extended.

  • A man and a woman sitt in garden chairs on a patio in a yard walled off by a fence with tenement hosues in the background (Copyright: Sebastian Wells)

    In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit

    Room without a view

    Snapshot of a small British city: Wigan, west of Manchester. In the Brexit referendum, nearly 64 percent of its residents voted in favor of leaving the EU. Sebastian Wells took his camera there. His work and that of the other graduates of Berlin's Ostkreuz School of Photography comprise an exhibition that affords a view of Great Britain before the looming Brexit.

  • Man with England tatooed on the back of his neck (Copyright: Uli Kaufmann)

    In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit

    A need for identity

    Great Britain has always claimed a special role for itself in the EU. Be it out of nostalgia for the lost empire or in the form of in a crude hooligan tattoo, the desire for self-expression is strong, as this photo by Uli Kaufmann shows. Many of his photo series deal with British identity.

  • Seemingly black and white photo of an empty street with tram tracks in the middle and a single car parked in the distance (Copyright: Linus Muellerschoen)

    In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit

    Bleak future

    These photos by Linus Muellerschoen sketch a grim image of the island country's future. "Brexit stands for bringing new things to a halt," says the 30-year-old photographer. "My pictures pursue the thought: What happens when we turn our backs on color and openness?"

  • Dog on a playing field, cut off branch (Copyright: Bastian Thiery)

    In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit

    Unclear perspectives

    This is the first time that a member state has left the European Union, and it's not clear what this step will or would mean for the land and its people. Bastian Thiery has devoted attention to the situation of young people in Great Britain. "I looked for symbols of something that wants to grow but is not permitted to," says the 29-year-old photographer.

  • Two pictures of roughly ten year old boys (Copyright: Anna Szkoda)

    In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit

    No other choice

    The situation of Great Britain's youth is also an issue pursued by Anna Szkoda. Brexit was decided over their heads: no one under 18 at the time of the referendum was allowed to vote. Yet they have to live with the results. "In my work, I give a face to those who were invisible during the vote," says Szkoda.

  • Facade of a modern building (Copyright: Lars Bösch)

    In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit

    What would happen without the EU

    Great Britain has also benefited from EU subsidies, as photos by Lars Bösch reveal. He took pictures of structures supported or co-financed by Europe, such as the Royal Eye Hospital in Manchester, shown here.

  • Airborne image of another modern building (Copyright: Lars Bösch)

    In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit

    European funding

    The National Graphene Institute at the University of Manchester probably wouldn't exist without assistance from Europe: 23 million pounds ($30.1 million) flowed into the edifice out of European structural funding.

  • Truck with garbage bags at seaside with a seagull and a man in a hooded orange rainjacket under a cloudy sky(Copyright: Miguel Busch)

    In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit

    Between decay and the leisure industry

    Miguel Brusch portrayed the British coastal city of Blackpool. Once a cosmopolitan vacation resort, its image is now marked by mass unemployment. "A collection ranging from the carefree life to illusion, to decay" is how the photographer titles his picture series, a description that could apply to British society as a whole.

  • Girl sitting on an outdoor wall (Copyright: Annemie Martin)

    In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit

    Brexit and students

    British institutes of higher learning are also concerned about the effects of Brexit. Exchange and research agreements with EU countries could become more complex. Some students approve of the exit from the EU however. The photographer Annemie Martin reflects the mood at colleges and universities in her work.

    Author: Christina Küfner (rf)


 

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

UK PM Boris Johnson dares opposition to vote no-confidence

The prime minister challenged the opposition to call a vote of no-confidence in the government. Members of parliament were meeting for the first time in two weeks following an "unlawful" suspension of parliament ruling. (25.09.2019)  

UK lawmakers vote to support plan to stop no-deal Brexit — as it happened

The move paves the way for MPs to pass legislation that would force Boris Johnson to seek a Brexit delay. The prime minister has said he will call for a general election if lawmakers vote to block no-deal Brexit. (03.09.2019)  

Britain sends Brexit ideas in 'non-papers' to Brussels

The European Commission says it has received confidential documents from the UK outlining ideas from recent Brexit talks. Britain referred to the documents as "non-papers," indicating they were not concrete proposals. (19.09.2019)  

Brexit: House of Lords approves bill to block no deal

The UK House of Lords has approved a bill that aims to block the possibility of a no deal Brexit happening in October. The bill is expected to pass into law on Monday. (06.09.2019)  

Banksy's chimpanzee parliament up for auction

A painting by British street artist Banksy depicting the UK Parliament populated by chimpanzees went on show Saturday before being auctioned. It's expected to fetch up to $2.5 million (€2.28 million). (28.09.2019)  

No Brexit breakthrough as Johnson meets Juncker, EU says

Salmon, snails, and the Irish backstop were on the menu for the UK prime minister and European Commission president. But a day of deadlock ended ignominously for Boris Johnson. (16.09.2019)  

Risk of no-deal Brexit 'very real,' says EU Commission head Juncker

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told the European Parliament "time is running out" to secure a Brexit agreement. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains confident he can get a deal by October 31. (18.09.2019)  

Opinion: Parliament must not just reconvene, it needs to grow up, too

The UK's Supreme Court ruling puts immense pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But MPs should also be feeling the heat, Mark Hallam argues. It's long past time that they focus on practical, pragmatic solutions. (24.09.2019)  

Why a no-deal Brexit has British Overseas Territories worried

The clock is ticking, and all eyes are on London. But a no-deal Brexit will also have a lasting impact on the overseas territories. DW explains. (27.09.2019)  

In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit

The swirling Brexit chaos is a signature moment, with the life of Britons set for transformative change. But in which direction? Eight young photographers of Berlin's Ostkreuz School capture the mood of the country. (29.03.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Related content

UK Boris Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson dares opposition to vote no-confidence 25.09.2019

The prime minister challenged the opposition to call a vote of no-confidence in the government. Members of parliament were meeting for the first time in two weeks following an "unlawful" suspension of parliament ruling.

Filmszene The Hulk

Brexit: Boris Johnson says UK will break away like Hulk 15.09.2019

Boris Johnson has vowed that the UK will escape the EU's chains on October 31 just like the comic book hero if no new deal is reached. The British prime minister is due to hold fresh talks in Brussels on Monday.

Symbolbild - Brexit und EU

Brexit: Ireland doubts Boris Johnson can do a deal with EU 13.09.2019

The UK prime minister has said he is "cautiously optimistic" he can thrash out an agreement with the EU. But his Irish counterpart insists the gulf between Brussels and Britain is still "very wide."

Advertisement