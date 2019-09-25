UK Prime Minister Johnson says he will 'get Brexit done' and not resign

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated on Sunday that he would not resign before taking Britain out of the European Union. His comments come amid further uncertainty over a Brexit extension as the annual Conservative Party conference gets underway.

"No, I have undertaken to lead the party and my country at a difficult time and I am going to continue to do that. I believe it is my responsibility to do that," said Johnson when asked if he would step down by British broadcaster BBC.

Read more: Banksy's chimpanzee parliament up for auction

It is expected that Johnson will rally his party with a "do or die" Brexit message in an opening address at the conference in the northern British city of Manchester.

He will reiterate his stance of wanting to ensure that Brexit happens by October 31, with or without a deal with the EU.

Read more: Why a no-deal Brexit has British Overseas Territories worried

Legal uncertainty over 'Benn Act'

Johnson's recent talks with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ended without a breakthrough

However, his refusal to step down leaves uncertainty over whether the Johnson Cabinet will obey the "Benn Act."

This bill, which was passed by Parliament in early September, stipulates that the prime minister must seek an extension to the Brexit deadline if the lower house does not approve either a withdrawal agreement or a no-deal Brexit by October 19, almost two weeks ahead of the deadline.

If no deal is reached with the EU but Johnson refuses to resign, he may not be able to deliver Brexit on October 31, as he has promised, without breaking the law.

The Conservative Party has remained silent on whether or not it will obey the bill.

Read more: Parliament must not just reconvene, it needs to grow up, too

'All governments obey the law'

Dominic Cummings is widely seen as the brains behind the Conservative party Brexit "take back control" strategy.

In an interview with Sky News on Friday, Dominic Cummings, senior adviser to Boris Johnson, stated only that "all governments obey the law, or they try to."

Johnson has also declined to explain how he plans to legally deliver on his Brexit promise.

There is speculation that there could be a legal loophole allowing Johnson to avoid negotiating an extension with the EU, which he would be expected to do at a summit held in Brussels on October 17-18.

When UK parliament reopened on Wednesday, Johnson challenged opposition parties to call a vote of no-confidence, which could force a snap general election to take place. However, that election would be unlikely to take place before October 31, and the Brexit leave date would have to be extended.

In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit Room without a view Snapshot of a small British city: Wigan, west of Manchester. In the Brexit referendum, nearly 64 percent of its residents voted in favor of leaving the EU. Sebastian Wells took his camera there. His work and that of the other graduates of Berlin's Ostkreuz School of Photography comprise an exhibition that affords a view of Great Britain before the looming Brexit.

In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit A need for identity Great Britain has always claimed a special role for itself in the EU. Be it out of nostalgia for the lost empire or in the form of in a crude hooligan tattoo, the desire for self-expression is strong, as this photo by Uli Kaufmann shows. Many of his photo series deal with British identity.

In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit Bleak future These photos by Linus Muellerschoen sketch a grim image of the island country's future. "Brexit stands for bringing new things to a halt," says the 30-year-old photographer. "My pictures pursue the thought: What happens when we turn our backs on color and openness?"

In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit Unclear perspectives This is the first time that a member state has left the European Union, and it's not clear what this step will or would mean for the land and its people. Bastian Thiery has devoted attention to the situation of young people in Great Britain. "I looked for symbols of something that wants to grow but is not permitted to," says the 29-year-old photographer.

In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit No other choice The situation of Great Britain's youth is also an issue pursued by Anna Szkoda. Brexit was decided over their heads: no one under 18 at the time of the referendum was allowed to vote. Yet they have to live with the results. "In my work, I give a face to those who were invisible during the vote," says Szkoda.

In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit What would happen without the EU Great Britain has also benefited from EU subsidies, as photos by Lars Bösch reveal. He took pictures of structures supported or co-financed by Europe, such as the Royal Eye Hospital in Manchester, shown here.

In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit European funding The National Graphene Institute at the University of Manchester probably wouldn't exist without assistance from Europe: 23 million pounds ($30.1 million) flowed into the edifice out of European structural funding.

In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit Between decay and the leisure industry Miguel Brusch portrayed the British coastal city of Blackpool. Once a cosmopolitan vacation resort, its image is now marked by mass unemployment. "A collection ranging from the carefree life to illusion, to decay" is how the photographer titles his picture series, a description that could apply to British society as a whole.

In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit Brexit and students British institutes of higher learning are also concerned about the effects of Brexit. Exchange and research agreements with EU countries could become more complex. Some students approve of the exit from the EU however. The photographer Annemie Martin reflects the mood at colleges and universities in her work. Author: Christina Küfner (rf)



Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.