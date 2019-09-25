UK Prime Minister Johnson says he will 'get Brexit done' and not resign

Ahead of his Conservative Party's conference, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will not resign. This could leave his promised Brexit by an October 31 deadline in a legal limbo.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated on Sunday that he would not resign before taking Britain out of the European Union. His comments come amid further uncertainty over a Brexit extension as the annual Conservative Party conference gets underway.
"No, I have undertaken to lead the party and my country at a difficult time and I am going to continue to do that. I believe it is my responsibility to do that," said Johnson when asked if he would step down by British broadcaster BBC.
It is expected that Johnson will rally his party with a "do or die" Brexit message in an opening address at the conference in the northern British city of Manchester.
He will reiterate his stance of wanting to ensure that Brexit happens by October 31, with or without a deal with the EU.
Legal uncertainty over 'Benn Act'
Johnson's recent talks with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ended without a breakthrough
However, his refusal to step down leaves uncertainty over whether the Johnson Cabinet will obey the "Benn Act."
This bill, which was passed by Parliament in early September, stipulates that the prime minister must seek an extension to the Brexit deadline if the lower house does not approve either a withdrawal agreement or a no-deal Brexit by October 19, almost two weeks ahead of the deadline.
If no deal is reached with the EU but Johnson refuses to resign, he may not be able to deliver Brexit on October 31, as he has promised, without breaking the law.
The Conservative Party has remained silent on whether or not it will obey the bill.
'All governments obey the law'
Dominic Cummings is widely seen as the brains behind the Conservative party Brexit "take back control" strategy.
In an interview with Sky News on Friday, Dominic Cummings, senior adviser to Boris Johnson, stated only that "all governments obey the law, or they try to."
Johnson has also declined to explain how he plans to legally deliver on his Brexit promise.
There is speculation that there could be a legal loophole allowing Johnson to avoid negotiating an extension with the EU, which he would be expected to do at a summit held in Brussels on October 17-18.
When UK parliament reopened on Wednesday, Johnson challenged opposition parties to call a vote of no-confidence, which could force a snap general election to take place. However, that election would be unlikely to take place before October 31, and the Brexit leave date would have to be extended.
