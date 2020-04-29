 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson names baby after coronavirus doctors | News | DW | 02.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson names baby after coronavirus doctors

The baby boy was born just days after the UK's leader returned to work after being hospitalized with the novel coronavirus. The name honors the two doctors who treated his dad.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds (picture-alliance/Photoshot/Ray Tang)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds have announced the name of their newborn son, saying it was chosen to honor the doctors who treated Johnson while he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Symonds revealed the child's name – Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson – in an Instagram post that featured herself cradling her newborn. "Nicholas" was chosen after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart, "the two doctors that saved Boris' life last month," explained Symonds in the post.

The two doctors responded in a statement that they are "honored and humbled to have been recognized in this way."

Johnson was admitted to St Thomas' hospital in London, in early April after suffering from coronavirus symptoms. He spent a week in the hospital, including three nights in intensive care. The birth of his son came on April 29 —  just two days after Johnson returned to work following his hospitalization.

Read more: After raising millions for health care workers, British WWII vet tops UK singles charts

The child's other names "Wilfred" and "Lawrie" were chosen after Johnson's and Symonds' grandfathers, respectively, said Symonds.

Watch video 01:38

British PM Boris Johnson back to work

Johnson was present for the birth but returned to 10 Downing Street — the official residence and the office of the British Prime Minister — within hours amid the ongoing pandemic.

Speculation grew around whether Johnson would take paternity leave. His office later confirmed he would take time off later in the year. In the UK, parents are eligible to take up to 50 weeks of leave for having a child, with up to 37 weeks paid.

Read more: Coronavirus lockdown impacts small business in Britain

Keep calm and carry on?

The country has been struggling to keep control of the coronavirus pandemic, with its death toll overtaking Spain and France with over 27,500 deaths — just behind Italy.

The government has also come under fire for not carrying out widespread-enough testing, even when tests were available. But on Thursday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the country hit its end-of-April target of carrying out 100,000 tests a day. 

kmm/mm (AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

 

DW recommends

Coronavirus: UK human vaccine trials to begin

Britain has said it is "throwing everything" at efforts to develop the first vaccine to protect people from COVID-19. Scientists at Oxford are about to start human trials, hoping to have experimental doses by September. (22.04.2020)  

Queen Elizabeth II turns 94 in subdued manner amid coronavirus outbreak

The Queen is celebrating her birthday in somewhat muted style this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ceremonial displays have been abandoned as the monarch deemed it inappropriate amid the pandemic. (21.04.2020)  

Related content

Großbritannien Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson and partner announce birth of baby boy 29.04.2020

Carrie Symonds, the partner of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has given birth to a "healthy baby boy," the PM's office has announced. Johnson returned to work on Monday after a serious bout of COVID-19.

Großbritannien Boris Johnson

British PM Boris Johnson back to work 27.04.2020

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street after recovering from the coronavirus. While some European countries are starting to ease their lockdowns, Johnson warns that lifting restrictions too soon could risk a second wave of infections.

Coronavirus - Spielplatz in Hamburg

Coronavirus: Germany eases COVID-19 restrictions on playgrounds, churches 30.04.2020

Germany will lift some coronavirus restrictions to reopen playgrounds, museums, galleries and parks. But Chancellor Merkel said major public events will remain prohibited. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement