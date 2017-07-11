UK police to investigate Downing Street lockdown parties

The London Metropolitan Police force on Tuesday said it would investigate a series of events held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street offices during strict coronavirus lockdowns.

The probe follows allegations surrounding Downing Street parties that the police force had previously declined investigating.

"I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the

last two years in relation to potential breaches of COVID-19 regulations," Cressida Dick, the head of the Metropolitan Police, told a Greater London Assembly meeting.

Dick said police had waited to start an investigation because it would "not normally be a proportionate use of officers time" to probe the allegations so long after they were said to have taken place.

One of the parties — a birthday celebration for Johnson himself — allegedly took place during the first COVID-19 lockdown in June 2020. At that time, social gatherings indoors were banned.

Dick revealed the decision had been taken partly as a result of information passed to police by a Cabinet Office inquiry taking place in Downing Street.

