 UK police discover 39 dead bodies in truck | News | DW | 23.10.2019

News

UK police discover 39 dead bodies in truck

The victims were found crammed into the truck's container, causing speculation of a people trafficking incident. Police have not confirmed the link, but have made an initial arrest.

Watch video 00:49

Forensics on scene after 39 bodies found in UK

UK police on Wednesday announced the discovery of 39 dead bodies in a truck container in Essex, a county in southeast England.

The truck was found at an industrial park in Grays, east of London by ambulance workers. 

"This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives," Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner from Essex police said in a statement. "Emergency services arrived but sadly, 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene."

Authorities are now working to identify the 38 adults and one teenager.

Police have arrested the 25-year-old driver of the truck, reportedly from Northern Ireland, and launched a murder investigation.

Read more: Extent of abused Vietnamese children trafficked to Europe 'shocking'

Map showing Grays

Identifying victims a 'lengthy process'

A cordon has been put in place at Waterglade Industrial Park and access to and from the Park remains closed. Nearby businesses said they had been unable to enter their units due to the closure. 

"We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process," Mariner said.

Essex police are working with Thurrock Council to "mitigate against any impact" the investigation scene may have locally.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was "appalled by this tragic incident in Essex," adding that he will "work closely with Essex Police."

British Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted she felt "shocked and saddened" by the event. 

Jackie Doyle-Price, the Conservative Member of Parliament for Thurrock, tweeted "people trafficking is a vile and dangerous business."

Read more: Berlin's Asian food hub implicated in human trafficking network

Bulgaria link?

Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said his team was working on the assumption that the truck "is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October and we are working closely with our partners to investigate,"  Mariner added.

Bulgaria's foreign ministry said it could not yet confirm whether the truck had started its journey from Bulgaria. "We are still checking the information, published in the British media and we're contacting the authorities," said ministry spokeswoman Tsvetana Krasteva.

mvb/rt (AFP, AP, dpa)

DW recommends

Berlin's Asian food hub implicated in human trafficking network

German police have identified a popular Asian food market in Berlin as an important way station in a global human trafficking network, Berlin media report. Many of the trafficking victims are minors. (23.06.2019)  

Extent of abused Vietnamese children trafficked to Europe 'shocking'

A new report says that children from Vietnam trafficked to the UK are often exploited by human smugglers and forced to work in nail salons and as prostitutes. Europe is ill-equipped to identify and handle the victims. (11.03.2019)  

