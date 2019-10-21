 UK police discover 39 dead bodies in lorry | News | DW | 23.10.2019

News

UK police discover 39 dead bodies in lorry

British police say that 39 bodies have been found dead in a truck container in Essex, southeast England. The driver has been arested on suspicion of murder.

Essex police logo

UK police have announced the discovery of 39 dead bodies on Wednesday in a truck container in Essex, a county in southeast England.

The truck is believed to have come from Bulgaria.

The 25-year-old driver, reportedly from Northern Ireland, has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies were found in an industrial park in Grays, east of London.

"This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives," Essex police Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said in a statement. "Emergency services arrived but sadly, 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene."

Police have launched a murder investigation and are working to identify the 38 adults and one teenager.

“We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October and we are working closely with our partners to investigate,"  Mariner added.

A cordon has been put in place at Waterglade Industrial Park, which is currently closed.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted she felt "shocked and saddened" by the event. 

more to come

mvb/rt (AFP, AP, dpa)

