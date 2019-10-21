UK police discover 39 dead bodies in lorry

UK police have announced the discovery of 39 dead bodies on Wednesday in a truck container in Essex, a county in southeast England.

The truck is believed to have come from Bulgaria.

The 25-year-old driver, reportedly from Northern Ireland, has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies were found in an industrial park in Grays, east of London.

"This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives," Essex Police said in a statement. "Emergency services arrived but sadly, 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene."

Police have launched a murder investigation and are working to identify the 38 adults and one teenager.

A cordon has been put in place at Waterglade Industrial Park, which is currently closed.

more to come

mvb/rt (AFP, dpa)

