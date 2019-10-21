UK police discover 39 dead bodies in lorry

UK police have announced the discovery of 39 dead bodies on Wednesday in a truck container in Essex, a county in southeast England.

The truck is believed to have come from Bulgaria.

The 25-year-old driver, reportedly from Northern Ireland, has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies were found in an industrial park in Grays, east of London.

"This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives," Essex Police said in a statement. "Emergency services arrived but sadly, 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene."

“We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October and we are working closely with our partners to investigate," Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said in the statement.

Police have launched a murder investigation and are working to identify the 38 adults and one teenager.

A cordon has been put in place at Waterglade Industrial Park, which is currently closed.

more to come

mvb/rt (AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.