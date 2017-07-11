UK police charge suspect with murder of MP David Amess

British prosecutors said Thursday they had authorized police to charge a 25-year-old suspect with murder of lawmaker David Amess.

The British member of Parliament was stabbed to death last Friday during a constituency meeting at a church in Essex.

Police had arrested the suspect and declared the attack a "terrorist incident."

"We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations," said Nick Price, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division.

"He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts. This follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."

More to follow on this developing story.

fb/sms (Reuters, AP)