+++ UK PM Theresa May faces no-confidence vote after Brexit deal defeat - live updates +++

British Prime Minister Theresa May's government is facing a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Wednesday, slated to take place at 7:00 p.m. local time (1900 GMT/UTC).

The vote comes a day after British lawmakers rejected a draft divorce deal to leave the European Union in a historic defeat.

Should May's government survive the vote, she will have to deliver a new deal to Parliament. If the government loses, the UK faces fresh elections with the clock still ticking on the deadline to leave the EU.

16:10 Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd said that she will support May in tonight's no-confidence vote, saying that she was "disappointed" by the vote to reject the draft deal.

"It is my view that the best outcome remains leaving the EU on the most constructive terms possible, staying close for the economy and for security," Rudd wrote in a letter to her constituents posted on Twitter.

In December, Rudd said that there would be a "plausible argument" for a new referendum on leaving the EU if Parliament were to be deadlocked on the deal. May has repeatedly ruled out the possibility of a new Brexit referendum, although support for a fresh vote has been gaining ground.

15:40 Nigel Dodds with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), said that the party will vote to back May's Conservative government despite concerns within the Northern Ireland party over May's Brexit strategy. The DUP are the party giving May's government a thin majority in Parliament.

"We will support the government tonight ... so that the prime minister has more time and has the space to focus now on acting in the national interest on Brexit and it's important that the prime minister now does listen," Dodds said.

The DUP are Northern Ireland's biggest party, but the only major party to support Brexit in a country that voted to remain in the EU.

15:10 Vowing to stay put in her position despite her Brexit deal defeat, British Prime Minister Theresa May slammed the prospect of new parliamentary elections, saying it would likely lead to chaos.

A new vote "would deepen division when we need unity, it would bring chaos when we need certainty, and it would bring delay when we need to move forward," she said.

15:00 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, opened the no-confidence debate in Parliament by saying May's government should "do the right thing and resign."

"There can be no doubt that this is a zombie government," Corbyn said, arguing that new elections would help "break the deadlock on Brexit" and usher in new ideas for solving domestic issues. Corbyn's critics allege that he is yet to present anything even resembling a workable alternative plan for Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2016: 'The will of the British people' After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the 'will of the British people' and resigned the following morning.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit' Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2017: 'We already miss you' May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2017: And they're off! British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first settles the terms of Britain's exit and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July-October 2017: Money, rights, and Ireland The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens, and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2017: May pays out? Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2017: Go-ahead for phase two Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase 2 issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2018: Boris and David resign British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary Davis. They resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe September 2018: No cherries for Britain The Chequers proposal did not go down well either with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, where he captioned a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft was widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2018: May survives rebellion In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe January 2019: Agreement voted down UK parliament 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal in a parliamentary vote on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a vote of no confidence in May, her second leadership challenge in as many months. Author: Alexander Pearson



14:50 As the British government faces a no confidence vote, DW has broken down what you need to know on how we got here:

Brexit deal upheaval: Prime Minister May suffered a devastating blow to her Brexit strategy on Tuesday when British lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to reject her deal on leaving the European Union. The 432 to 202 vote was the biggest defeat for a government in modern British history. Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, promptly called the no-confidence vote following Tuesday's result.

How has Europe reacted? The defeat of the draft divorce deal sent shockwaves across Europe, with leaders across the bloc preparing for the likelihood of a "no deal" Brexit. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that there was still time for talks on the deal and that "we are now waiting to see what the British prime minister proposes."

What happens if May survives? Should May survive the vote of no-confidence, she has until the beginning of next week to present a new plan to Parliament. Analysts believe that May is unlikely to secure major changes to the draft deal already agreed with the EU.

What happens if the government loses? If May's government loses the vote, Britain will face new parliamentary elections with the opposition Labour Party vying to take power. With Parliament deeply divided over the Brexit deal, there's a growing likelihood that that the UK will seek to extend the March 29 deadline for leaving the EU.

