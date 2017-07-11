UK: PM Boris Johnson, wife announce birth of second child

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his and his wife, Carrie, announced the birth of their baby girl on Thursday.

"Both mother and daughter are doing very well," Johnson's office said in a statement. "The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS (National Health Service) maternity team for all their care and support.''

Boris, 57, and Carrie, 33, were the first unmarried couple to openly live together at 10 Downing St. They tied the knot in May this year, in what is his third marriage and her first.

It's the couple's second child after their son, Wilferd, was born in April last year. But the prime minister has other children from previous relationships. After years of speculation about how many children he had, he told US broadcaster NBC in an interview in September that he had six.

Boris Johnson and his partner, Carrie, got married in a "secret ceremony"

The announcement comes as Johnson faces a backlash over a Christmas party allegedly held at Downing Street during lockdown last year.

On Wednesday, Johnson faced lawmakers at Parliament and apologized "unreservedly" for the video that seemed to confirm reports about the party.

Watch video 02:05 British PM under fire over leaked lockdown party video

fb/sms (AP, Reuters)