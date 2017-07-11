UK plans crackdown on climate activists obstructing traffic

The British government on Tuesday vowed to take a tough stance against disruptive protesters, after climate activists blocked roads and highways for a demonstration.

Home Secretary Priti Patel referred to demonstrators obstructing a highway as "criminals" and said the government would "close down the legal loopholes'' used by protesters.

Her remarks at the governing Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester echoed similar statements from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier on Tuesday.

"I think they're irresponsible crusties who are basically trying to stop people going about their day's work and doing considerable damage to the economy," Johnson said during an interview on LBC radio, using an insulting British slang term with several potential meanings but which usually implies a disheveled appearance or even homelessness.

Who are the activists in question?

Insulate Britain, an offshoot of the Extinction Rebellion group, is facing backlash from UK officials after gridlocking traffic several times over the past month. Its main call is for Britain's aging homes to be made more energy efficient, hence the name.

To bring attention to climate change, demonstrators have blocked roads by sitting down in the highway and gluing themselves to the asphalt, especially at highway on-ramps. They have focused in particular on the M25 highway that encircles London, the busiest road in Britain, continuing to try to disrupt traffic despite court injunctions ordering they stay away from that road. They have also sought to block traffic at places with limited visibility, like tunnels.

The group may face maximum penalties

The UK is planning to create a new offense of "interference with key infrastructures',' which would include roads, railways and the press, according to Patel.

Patel, who is responsible for policing and immigration, told the party conference on Tuesday that she would increase maximum penalties for disrupting a motorway, and also create powers designed to stop certain protesters from traveling around the country.

