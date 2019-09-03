UK Parliament showdown on Brexit — live updates

How the session is scheduled to unfold:

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was first in the hot seat, briefing colleagues and taking questions on for the first time since taking the job.

At 15:30 local time (1430 UTC/GMT), Prime Minister Boris Johnson kicked off what could be a two-hour session based around the recent G7 summit in Biarritz.

While the issue of Brexit won't be too far away from any of these earlier sessions, the music will really start in the early evening.

Conservative MP Oliver Lettwin, one of the Tory "rebels" opposed to leaving the EU without any deal, will make an application for an emergency debate on Brexit, which is likely to be approved by the House of Commons speaker, John Bercow.

A debate lasting up to three hours would then follow.

A final vote on the bill, which would force Boris Johnson to ask Brussels for an extension to the Brexit deadline — something he said last night that he would not do under any circumstances — could take place as late as 10 p.m. local time.

1521 Boris Johnson said that in the case of a bill passing that makes it illegal to leave the EU without a deal, his government "will of course uphold the constitution and obey the law." In theory, he'd only really have two options if it passes: either obey the demand, or call an election instead, hoping to win a majority and then overturn the law. Johnson was not drawn on how he would "uphold the constitution."

1504 Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn ends his statement by responding to Johnson on tonight's vote, to cheers from his party: "Later today this house has a last chance to stop the government from riding roughshod over constitutional and democratic rights in this country. So the cabal in Downing Street can crash us out without a deal, without any democratic mandate and against the majority of public opinion," Corbyn said. "He isn't winning friends in Europe, he's losing friends at home. His is a government with no mandate, no morals, and as of today, no majority." You can see Phillip Lee crossing the floor in the video below.

1452 Boris Johnson ends his statement urging lawmakers to vote against today’s motion, saying it would "force me to go to Brussels and beg for an extension, force me to accept the terms offered, destroy any chance of negotiation for a new deal, and enable our friends in Brussels to dictate the terms of the negotiations." Johnson concluded with the line he has reportedly asked his MPs to repeat in the later debate: "There's only one way to describe this deal: It's [opposition Labour leader] Jeremy Corbyn's surrender deal."

1442 Boris Johnson's G7 statement has not taken long to descend into cat-calls and mulitple shouts of "Order!" from speaker Bercow. Problematically for the prime minister, his statement coincided with Tory MP Phillip Lee crossing the floor of the Commons to sit with the Liberal Democrats, who advocate staying in the EU. Losing an MP means that Johnson's 1-seat majority — already dependent on support from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party — is no more.

1415 Welcome to live updates on another momentous day in Britain's House of Commons. While Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab takes questions on the floor on topics ranging from Hong Kong to Zimbabwe, and from Kashmir to fires in the Amazon rain forest, let's start with an outline of what's at stake later in the day.

The bill put forward by the opposition Labour Party, with crucial support from some Conservatives opposed to a "no-deal Brexit," aims to force Boris Johnson to request a Brexit extension until at least January 31, 2020, unless a deal emerges at the EU's October summit and passes the House of Commons. Johnson has said that he will not do this, and has strongly hinted that he may have to call a snap election if the law passes. You can read it in full in the tweet below.