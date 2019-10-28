 UK Parliament paves way for December general election | News | DW | 29.10.2019

News

UK Parliament paves way for December general election

The lower house has passed a bill for a general election in December after Labour reversed its opposition to a vote. The government's proposal survived unscathed after debates on some contentious changes to it.

Vehicle lights seen passing Houses of Parliament

The House of Commons on Tuesday passed legislation for a general election on December 12 following hours of tense debate over a date. MPs voted 438 in favor and 20 against.

House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said parliament would be dissolved on November 6, given the House of Lords passes the bill. The upper house is likely to waive the election bill through.

A Labour Party spokesperson said the party is "ready to launch the most ambitious, radical campaign for real change that this country has ever seen."

The bill successfully passed the House of Commons with Labour support just a day after it torpedoed a different government attempt for a December election.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to shelve his Brexit deal with the EU until a new government comes into power. Shortly before the vote, he returned the whip to 10 Tory lawmakers who were expelled from the party last month.

Read more: What's new in this Brexit deal?

The EU has agreed to extend the Brexit deadline until January 31. However, European Council President Donald Tusk warned the UK to take advantage of the additional time because there might not be another extension.

"To my British friends, the EU27 has formally adopted the extension. It may be the last one. Please make the best use of this time," Tusk wrote on Twitter. "I will keep my fingers crossed for you."

Read more: EU grants Brexit extension — so what now?

More to follow…

Watch video 26:06

Brexit: Can Westminster seal the deal?

ls/msh (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

What's new in this Brexit deal?

The EU and the UK have reached a new deal that's supposed to ensure Britain leaves the European Union in an orderly way. But how's this deal different from the one negotiated by the government of previous PM Theresa May? (17.10.2019)  

UK Parliament rejects Johnson's latest bid for election

Boris Johnson has attacked Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for refusing to back a general election. The opposition Labour Party abstained in the vote, making it impossible to secure the necessary two-thirds majority. (28.10.2019)  

EU grants Brexit extension — so what now?

"Please do not waste this time," the EU's Donald Tusk implored in April when granting the UK its last Brexit extension. On Monday, he said the EU had agreed a third extension until January 31. So what comes next? (28.10.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Brexit: Can Westminster seal the deal?  

Related content

Großbritannien London Parlament Brexit

UK Parliament rejects Johnson's latest bid for election 28.10.2019

Boris Johnson has attacked Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for refusing to back a general election. The opposition Labour Party abstained in the vote, making it impossible to secure the necessary two-thirds majority.

Boris Johnson thwarted 19.10.2019

It is a crushing blow to the prime minister's Brexit plans. British MPs backed an amendment to delay a vote on the Brexit deal that Johnson reached with the EU just days ago. It withholds the parliament's approval until legislation to implement the deal has passed.

London Brexit / Flagge vor Uhr am Queen Elizabeth Tower

EU grants Brexit extension — so what now? 28.10.2019

"Please do not waste this time," the EU's Donald Tusk implored in April when granting the UK its last Brexit extension. On Monday, he said the EU had agreed a third extension until January 31. So what comes next?

