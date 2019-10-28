UK Parliament paves way for December general election

The House of Commons on Tuesday passed legislation for a general election on December 12 following hours of tense debate over a date. MPs voted 438 in favor and 20 against.

House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said parliament would be dissolved on November 6, given the House of Lords passes the bill. The upper house is likely to waive the election bill through.

A Labour Party spokesperson said the party is "ready to launch the most ambitious, radical campaign for real change that this country has ever seen."

The bill successfully passed the House of Commons with Labour support just a day after it torpedoed a different government attempt for a December election.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to shelve his Brexit deal with the EU until a new government comes into power. Shortly before the vote, he returned the whip to 10 Tory lawmakers who were expelled from the party last month.

The EU has agreed to extend the Brexit deadline until January 31. However, European Council President Donald Tusk warned the UK to take advantage of the additional time because there might not be another extension.

"To my British friends, the EU27 has formally adopted the extension. It may be the last one. Please make the best use of this time," Tusk wrote on Twitter. "I will keep my fingers crossed for you."

ls/msh (Reuters, AFP)