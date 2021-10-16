UK Parliament honors murdered lawmaker Amess

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Among British politicians paying tribute on Saturday was UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. David Amess was stabbed to death while holding meetings in his constituency east of London on Friday.
The Conservative Party lawmaker was stabbed during a constituent meeting in Essex. Police have arrested a suspect and said investigations showed "a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism."
The killing of British MP David Amess during a constituency meeting has caused international dismay and drawn attention to a dangerous trend: Politicians worldwide are in increasing danger of their lives.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal is back before MPs, but with his strong Conservative majority, this time it's set to pass. The move clears the way for the UK to formally leave the EU by the end of this month.
