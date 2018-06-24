 UK parliament approves third runway for London Heathrow airport | News | DW | 26.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

UK parliament approves third runway for London Heathrow airport

After decades of controversy, British lawmakers voted to build a third runway at London's Heathrow Airport. The London mayor, local councils and activist groups said they will be launching legal action against the plans.

A sign protesting the third runway expansion at Heathrow airport (Getty Images/L. Neal)

The British parliament on Monday night voted in favor of controversial plans to build a third runway at London's Heathrow airport.

Lawmakers voted 415 to 119 for the £14-billion (€15.9 billion, $18.5 billion) expansion project, which Heathrow's commercial operators said could increase the number of flights per year to 740,000, up from around 470,000 currently.

Read more: The world's best airports 2018

The vote comes following decades of controversy over pollution, noise concerns and the fact that hundreds of homes will be knocked down to accommodate the runway.

Protesters staged a "lie-in" in parliament ahead of the vote that saw some Conservative Party lawmakers voting against their own government.

Watch video 01:48
Now live
01:48 mins.

Heathrow to get new runway - possibly

Prime Minister Theresa May had directed Conservative Party lawmakers to vote in favor of the project.

"[May] believes it sends out an important message about global Britain and making the most of the opportunities which lie ahead of us," May's spokesman told reporters.

Read more: Berlin's airport drama

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, whose constituency is one of those most affected by the plans, has staunchly opposed the runway. But he managed to miss the vote due to a trip to Afghanistan, allowing him to avoid either supporting the government or breaking his word to voters.

Legal action incoming

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has promised to join local government councils in filing legal action against the expansion.

"The Government is pressing ahead with the wrong option, resulting in intolerable noise levels and worsening air quality," Khan said on Twitter.

Greenpeace UK said it would launch a joint legal challenge to the plans with a cross-party group of London councils and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

"If ministers don't want to uphold the laws protecting us from toxic fumes and climate change, we're going to ask a court to do that," it said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said support for the new runway would "clear path to our future as a global nation in the post-Brexit world."

law/ (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Heathrow flights delayed over runway protests

Environmentalists gained access to a runway at London's Heathrow Airport to protest its possible expansion. Police arrested six protesters, some flights were cancelled. (13.07.2015)  

Berlin's airport drama

The German capital has long served as the setting for a farcical tale of two airports. A recent vote has done nothing to change things, but maybe it's time to rethink our flight habits. (29.09.2017)  

The world's best airports 2018

Singapore Changi Airport was named the world's best airport at the 2018 World Airport Awards. At this year's Skytrax survey, airports worldwide were once again awarded in various categories. Here is the 2018 ranking: (22.03.2018)  

UK government approves Heathrow Airport expansion

The British government has given the go-ahead for the construction of a third runway at London's Heathrow Airport. Many fear the controversial project will eventually result in more pollution and noise. (05.06.2018)  

UK government backs third runway for Heathrow Airport

Britain's government has given the green light to plans for a new runway at London's Heathrow Airport. The decision comes despite opposition from senior cabinet members and criticism from environmental activists. (25.10.2016)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Heathrow to get new runway - possibly  

Related content

Virgin Atlantic fliegt mit Bio-Kerosin

UK government approves Heathrow Airport expansion 05.06.2018

The British government has given the go-ahead for the construction of a third runway at London's Heathrow Airport. Many fear the controversial project will eventually result in more pollution and noise.

England Giftgasattacke auf Ex-Doppelagent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury

Britain and Russia clash over chemical weapons 26.06.2018

The UK has called for a vote to give the chemical weapons watchdog OPCW powers to identify those behind toxic attacks. The proposal seems to have sparked a bitter diplomatic battle with Russia, Iran and Syria.

UK Brexit-Votum | Anti-Brexit-Demo vor Unterhaus in London

Brexit Diaries 36: Another round of sound and fury 13.06.2018

It's been a difficult time for Theresa May: Her Cabinet cannot agree on a customs arrangement with the EU, Brexit negotiator David Davis is threatening to resign, and Donald Trump ignored her at the G7 summit.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 